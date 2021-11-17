'Flashing red': Belgium tightens rules amid COVID-19 surge

“If we want to avoid another lockdown, we have to show a sense of responsibility,” said De Croo.

The measures reflect similar actions taken across several European nations where the virus has raged again over the past week. The World Health Organization says Europe is the only region in the world where COVID-19 deaths are rising.

Coronavirus cases in Belgium, a nation of 11 million, increased 27% over the past week and reached over 10,000 a day. Hospitalizations increased 21% over the same period while the use of ICU beds shot up 28% to reach 557.

Belgium is again faced with coronavirus crisis even though 76.1% of the population has been vaccinated, including 88% of all adults, one of the highest rates in the 27-nation EU.

De Croo said all efforts would be made now to extend a booster vaccination campaign to the full population after it had been limited so far to vulnerable groups and medical workers.

To improve its vaccination drive, the government decided earlier this week to make vaccinations mandatory for health care workers as of next April.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Caption A man wears a face mask to curb the spread of coronavirus as he walks past a shop with Christmas decorations in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Belgium reimposed an extended use of facemasks and mandatory remote work in an attempt to contain a new surge of COVID-19 cases. Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that the use of facemasks indoors would be lowered to the x-plus age group and that remote work would be made mandatory for all for x days in the 5-day workweek until Christmas. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Caption A woman wears a face mask to protect herself against the coronavirus as she passes by an empty "Golden Key" terrace in the Marrolles quarter in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Belgium's coronavirus consultative committee has issued new measures to combat rising coronavirus infections and deaths, reimposing an extended use of facemasks and mandatory remote work in an attempt to contain a new surge of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys

Caption A woman wears a face mask to protect herself against the coronavirus as she boards a public transport bus in the Marrolles quarter in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Belgium's coronavirus consultative committee has issued new measures to combat rising coronavirus infections and deaths, reimposing an extended use of facemasks and mandatory remote work in an attempt to contain a new surge of COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys