Nation & World News

Flash flood sweeps away hamlet as Vietnam storm toll rises to 141 dead

A flash flood swept away a hamlet in northern Vietnam, killing 16 people and leaving dozens missing as deaths from a typhoon and its aftermath climbed to 141
A woman paddles a boat on a flooded street, following Typhoon Yagi in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Huy Han)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman paddles a boat on a flooded street, following Typhoon Yagi in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Huy Han)
44 minutes ago

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A flash flood swept away an entire hamlet in northern Vietnam, killing 16 people and leaving dozens missing as deaths from a typhoon and its aftermath climbed to 141 on Wednesday.

Vietnamese state broadcaster VTV said the torrent of water gushing down from a mountain in Lao Cai province Tuesday buried Lang Nu hamlet with 35 families in mud and debris.

Only about a dozen are known so far to have survived. Rescuers have recovered 16 bodies and are continuing the search for about 40 others.

The death toll from Typhoon Yagi and its aftermath has climbed to 141 as 69 others remain missing and hundreds were injured, VTV said.

Yagi was the strongest typhoon to hit the Southeast Asian country in decades. It made landfall Saturday with winds of up to 149 kph (92 mph) and despite weakening on Sunday, downpours have continued and rivers remain dangerously high.

Floods and landslides have caused most of the deaths, many of which have come in the northwestern Lao Cai province, bordering China, where Lang Nu is located.

A banana garden is submerged in flood, following Typhoon Yagi in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Huy Han)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People look on a submerged dragon structure in a playground, following Typhoon Yagi in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Huy Han)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People watch the flooded Red river next to iconic Long Bien bridge, following Typhoon Yagi in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Huy Han)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People fish next to a submerged playground due to flood , following Typhoon Yagi in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Huy Han)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People watch a submerged dragon structure in a playground, following Typhoon Yagi in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Huy Han)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A man pushes a stack of plyboards in flood following Typhoon Yagi in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Huy Han)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The iconic Long Bien bridge is seen on flooded Red river, following Typhoon Yagi in Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Huy Han)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Death toll from Typhoon Yagi rises to 87 in Vietnam. Dozens remain missing
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Typhoon Yagi kills 14 in Vietnam as officials warn of heavy rain that can cause flooding
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Typhoon Yagi leaves at least 4 dead and scores injured in Vietnam
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Vietnam storm deaths rise to 64 as a bridge collapses and flooding sweeps away a bus
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Opening statements are set in the trial of 3 ex-Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols'...4m ago
Former US Sen. Ayotte to face former Manchester Mayor Craig in New Hampshire governor's...8m ago
Key takeaways from a debate that featured tense clashes and closed with a Taylor Swift...9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta set the stage for the ABC News presidential debate in Philadelphia
UPS is laying off more employees amid effort to boost profitability
Georgia company revisits Titanic after 14 years. How the site has changed