ajc logo
X

Flash flood kills at least 21 people in southern Iran

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
Iran's state television says flash floods in the drought-stricken southern province of Fars have killed at least 21 people

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Flash floods in Iran's drought-stricken southern Fars province have killed at least 21 people, state television said Saturday.

Heavy rains swelled the Roudbal river by the city of Estahban, according to the city's governor Yousef Karegar.

Karegar said rescue teams had saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing.

Flooding hit more than 10 villages in the province, he added.

Iran’s interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, shared his condolences with the families of the flood victims, state television later reported.

Iran’s meteorology department had warned about possibly heavy seasonal rainfall across the country that is facing a decades-long drought blamed on climate change. The dangers of flash flooding have also been exacerbated by the widespread construction of buildings and roads near riverbeds.

In March 2018, a flash flood in Fars province caused the death of 44 people.

Editors' Picks
Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...22h ago
Volunteers charged with 18 NCAA violations while coached by Jeremy Pruitt
17h ago
Microsoft’s campus in Atlantic Station sold to global investment firm
23h ago
There’s no bright side for Falcons on eve of training camp
17h ago
There’s no bright side for Falcons on eve of training camp
17h ago
Has Florida Man finally met his match? Meet Florida Sheriff
1h ago
The Latest
Russia hits Ukraine's Black Sea port despite grain deal
10m ago
Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $790M; 4 Georgia tickets worth $10,000 each
27m ago
Supreme Court leak probe: So many questions, so few answers
39m ago
Featured
6/23/17 - Rome, GA - Wilcox Hall. The Darlington School campus in Rome, GA. A former English teacher and dorm master, Roger Stifflemire, was accused of sexually abusing students. Alleged victims had come forward for years with tales of brazen misconduct by the teacher -- and of an extended cover-up by the school. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Alan Judd

Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
22h ago
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top