'Flash' actor Ezra Miller avoids jail on trespassing charge

Miller agreed to a suspended sentence of 89 to 90 days in jail for the misdemeanor of unlawful trespass, according to a plea deal filed with the Vermont Superior Court in Bennington. Miller will also be fined $500 plus a $192 surcharge and be placed on probation for a year. Two other charges were dropped, including a felony burglary charge that could have carried a sentence of 25 years in prison.

Miller pleaded not guilty in October to stealing liquor from a neighbor's home, one of a string of arrests and reports of erratic behavior by the actor last year that stretched from Hawaii to New England.