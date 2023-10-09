Flag football set to be included at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028

First, Taylor Swift. Next, the Olympics.

The NFL's ongoing push for worldwide exposure got another boost Monday when organizers for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics delivered a proposal to put flag football on the program when the Summer Games return to the United States for the first time in 32 years.

The International Olympic Committee will vote on the proposal at meetings in Mumbai, India, that begin later this week. Also on the LA proposal were baseball and softball, which have been bouncing on and off the program for decades; lacrosse; squash; and cricket — a fitting contrast to flag football in that it is virtually unknown in the United States but immensely popular over wide swaths of the globe.

LA chairman Casey Wasserman said the new sports are “relevant, innovative and community-based, played in backyards, schoolyards, community centers, stadiums and parks across the U.S. and the globe.”

Though participation numbers have been declining, there is no bigger spectator sport in the U.S. than football. Bringing its less-violent cousin into the Olympics would mark a huge victory for the NFL, which has been staging games in Europe for more than a decade now and is always looking for ways to grow both its participation and its audience. One of this season's biggest stories has been pop megastar Swift's trips to two Chiefs games to watch her friend, tight end Travis Kelce.

“Things have been going at a whipping pace for football," said Bettina Cornwell, a sports business expert at the University of Oregon. “It's a very smart idea to introduce a football-type game on a larger scale with more limelight that will perhaps persuade people that we can do something other than” stick to the violent game as it is currently played.

Flag football, in which “tackles” are made by pulling a flag off a belt worn by each player, would be a 5-on-5 affair played on a 50-yard field. There aren’t offensive and defensive linemen. At the World Games last year, the U.S. men won the gold medal while the women fell to Mexico in the final.

While flag football will feel familiar to the home fans, cricket will be a steep learning curve. Hugely popular in, among other places, India, Britain and Australia, which hosts the Summer Games in Brisbane in 2032, it is virtually unknown in the United States. A game called Twenty20 — a shorter version of the original game — is proposed for the schedule in Los Angeles. Cricket was played once before at the Olympics — in Paris in 1900.

Not included in the LA program is breakdancing, which will be a one-and-done after its debut in Paris next year. Others not making the cut: motorsports, kickboxing and karate.

Unclear is whether other sports will have to trim the number of disciplines to help the IOC adhere to the limit it set of 10,500 athletes at a Summer Olympics. The addition of five team sports will inflate the number of participants.

How a new version of football will play five years from now in an already crowded 17-day sports schedule is anybody's guess. The Olympics, like the NFL, have been working hard to entice a younger audience. In recent years, the IOC has added skateboarding, climbing and 3-on-3 basketball to its schedule. Flag football fits into that mold, said Cornwell, the Oregon professor.

“There are going to be hardcore NFL gridiron consumers who are not going to accept it,” she said. “But you have to recognize the fact that the danger of gridiron play is a talking point. It's not popular. If there's a play that could change things, this is it. Give them kudos for trying.”

