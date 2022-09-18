ajc logo
Flacco rallies Jets to stunning 31-30 comeback over Browns

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson tries to break away from Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. The Jets won 31-30. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson tries to break away from Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. The Jets won 31-30. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

National & World News
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
Updated 37 minutes ago
Joe Flacco’s 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left rallied the New York Jets to a 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns who blew a two-touchdown lead in the final two minutes

CLEVELAND (AP) — Everything was stacked against the New York Jets. The clock wasn't in their favor, and Cleveland's frothing home crowd was making things harder.

The Jets had Joe Flacco. And that was enough.

Flacco fired a 15-yard touchdown pass to rookie Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left as the Jets rallied for an improbable 31-30 win over the stunned Cleveland Browns, who blew a two-touchdown lead in the final two minutes Sunday.

On third-and-10, Flacco — who had four TD passes one week after a rough opener — found a streaking Wilson over the middle. Earlier, the 10th overall pick had dropped a crucial pass, allowing the Browns (1-1) to open their two-score lead.

“Just a calming force," Jets coach Robert Saleh said of the 37-year-old Flacco. "He has been in a lot of these situations leading a bunch of young men. I thought he was cool, calm, got the ball where it needed to go, and they left the door open just a crack.

"Just a crack for our guys to break through was awesome.”

The Jets (1-1) scored two TDs in a span of 60 seconds — a New York minute — to wreck Cleveland's home opener. According to ESPN Stats, teams had won 2,229 consecutive games when leading by at least 13 points in the final two minutes.

The last team to blow that kind of lead was the Browns in the 2001 season against the Bears.

“You look at the score and we’re down with 1:30 left, you know your chances aren’t too hot,” said Wilson, who finished with eight catches for 102 yards in his second game. "But they made some miscues. That’s basically what happened.”

Nick Chubb's third rushing TD put Cleveland up 13 with 1:55 to go, but the Browns bemoaned not having him stay in bounds and killing more time after the Jets called their last timeout with 2:09 remaining.

“That's a scenario where that is on me to communicate that to the huddle,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We have done that before. Having said that, we need to close that game out.”

After Chubb scored, Browns rookie kicker Cade York, who made a 58-yard field goal in the final seconds to beat Carolina last week, pushed his extra point to the right.

"I thought I hit it well off the foot,” York said. “I really don’t know why it took off right on me.”

Leading 30-17, Cleveland's defense had a major breakdown as Jets wide receiver Corey Davis got behind the secondary and Flacco hit him with a 66-yard TD left to pull the Jets within 30-24 and give them hope.

“When I threw the ball, I looked and saw nobody is anywhere near him," said Flacco, who improved to 18-3 against the Browns. "It was really weird because of how quiet it got here. That’s something I’ve never heard before. It was so loud, and all of a sudden, there was silence.”

New York then recovered an onside kick and Flacco, who's filling in while starter Zach Wilson recovers from a knee injury, drove to the 15 without any timeouts before hooking up with Wilson.

“When (offensive coordinator) Mike (LaFleur) called the play, I kind of had a smile inside," Flacco said. “Their safeties were playing pretty soft, so I was going to find a window to get it to him.”

Greg Zuerlein made the deciding extra point to make it 31-30.

Cleveland had one last chance, but Jacoby Brissett, who had injured his left ankle in the fourth, was intercepted by Ashtyn Davis with 6 seconds left.

It was a demoralizing loss for the Browns, who were on the cusp of going 2-0 for the first time since 1993, when Bill Belichick was their coach.

“This league is funny," Brissett said. “This one was tough. It just shows you can’t take anything in this league for granted. Not even talking about the end of the game, a bunch of plays early on, miscues and things of that nature.”

Brissett, starting while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game NFL suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, threw a TD pass to Amari Cooper and finished 22 of 27 for 229 yards.

Zuerlein's 57-yard field goal with 14:19 left tied it at 17 for the Jets. The kick matched the longest in franchise history by Chandler Catanzaro against the Browns in 2017.

EARLY RETURNS

The Jets snapped their 13-game game losing streak in September.

NO AVERAGE JOE

Joe Thomas reached elite status by playing 10,363 consecutive snaps and making 10 Pro Bowls in 10 seasons for the Browns. He's now officially a “legend.”

Thomas was inducted into the team's Legends Club during halftime ceremonies. He was honored along with the late Darrel “Pete” Brewster, who played both tight end and defensive end for Cleveland from 1952-58.

Thomas, who retired after the 2017 season, is eligible for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame's next class.

INJURIES

Jets: Rookie CB Sauce Gardner left briefly in the third quarter with an apparent head injury. He was checked in the sideline medical tent and cleared to return. ... DL Quinnen Williams injured a foot but came back.

Browns: Brissett expects to play Thursday against Pittsburgh. ... DE Jadeveon Clowney left the stadium in a walking boot after injuring his right ankle in the third quarter. ... TE Harrison Bryant left after a scary collision with LB Kwon Alexander in the fourth but returned. ... RT Jack Conklin was inactive for the second straight week. The former All-Pro underwent knee surgery in December.

UP NEXT

Jets: Continue their four-game AFC North swing to open the season by hosting Cincinnati on Sunday.

Browns: A short turnaround with a Thursday night home game against the Steelers.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) takes a Josh Rosen pass into the end zone for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) takes a Josh Rosen pass into the end zone for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis runs with the ball after making an interception of a pass by Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett with time running down during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. The Jets won 31-30. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis runs with the ball after making an interception of a pass by Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett with time running down during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. The Jets won 31-30. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Jets safety Ashtyn Davis runs with the ball after making an interception of a pass by Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett with time running down during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. The Jets won 31-30. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) has a pass broken up by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) has a pass broken up by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (17) has a pass broken up by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco passes against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco passes against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco passes against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is stopped by New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is stopped by New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) is stopped by New York Jets safety Jordan Whitehead during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin, left, is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., right, after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin, left, is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., right, after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin, left, is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., right, after making a catch during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) follows a block on his way to a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) follows a block on his way to a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) follows a block on his way to a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches his team play against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches his team play against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski watches his team play against the New York Jets during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) celebrates after he made a catch and took it in for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) celebrates after he made a catch and took it in for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Jets wide receiver Corey Davis (84) celebrates after he made a catch and took it in for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh gestures during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Jets' Justin Hardee (34) recovers an onside kickoff against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Jets' Justin Hardee (34) recovers an onside kickoff against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Jets' Justin Hardee (34) recovers an onside kickoff against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) celebrates after the team defeated the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) celebrates after the team defeated the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco (19) celebrates after the team defeated the Cleveland Browns in an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) chases after New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson after he made a catch and then took it in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. The Jets won 31-30. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) chases after New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson after he made a catch and then took it in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. The Jets won 31-30. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit (22) chases after New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson after he made a catch and then took it in for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Cleveland. The Jets won 31-30. (AP Photo/David Richard)

