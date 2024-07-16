Five Below's CEO and president steps down amid weak sales

NEW YORK (AP) — Five Below said Tuesday that its CEO and President Joel Anderson has stepped down amid languishing sales at the discount retailer catering to teens.

The Philadelphia-based company, which has been wrestling with slower spending by its lower-income shoppers and increasing theft, also cut its financial outlook for the current quarter.

Five Below said long-time executive Kenneth Bull will serve as interim president and CEO, effective immediately, while the board searches for a permanent chief executive. Bull has been with the company for nearly two decades, including 11 years as chief financial officer and most recently as chief operating officer. Thomas Vellios, co-founder, non-executive chairman and former CEO, is assuming the role of executive chairman.