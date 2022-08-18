FIU says football player Luke Knox, 22, has died

Dawson Knox, Luke Knox's older brother, is entering his fourth season with the Bills.

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family during this time," Bills coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. “We're right there with him and supporting him and his family. Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning."

Luke Knox, who was from Brentwood, Tennessee, primarily played special teams during his time at Ole Miss, and he had 11 tackles in his four seasons there. He switched to tight end in 2021 though appeared as a linebacker on FIU's roster this season.

MacIntyre was defensive coordinator at Ole Miss during Knox's time with the Rebels. MacIntyre is in his first season at FIU.

“He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident," MacIntyre said. “Luke's family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and in my prayers during this difficult time."

FIU opens its season Sept. 1 against Bryant.

