Fishing boat owner pleads guilty in shark finning case

The fishermen later pleaded guilty to a lesser, misdemeanor charge of knowingly attempting to export shark fins. A judge sentenced them to the five days they already served in jail.

They were headed home via Honolulu when airport security workers found shark fins in their luggage, according to court documents.

Last month, Hamada Suisan agreed to plead guilty to aiding and abetting the attempted exporting of the shark fins, according to court records. A lawyer representing the company entered the guilty plea in U.S. District Court in Honolulu Thursday. Afterward, U.S. District Judge J. Michael Seabright imposed a sentence that included the agreed-upon fine and forfeiture amount.

It's the largest criminal monetary penalty in a federal shark finning case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Marc Wallenstein said.

The company, also known as Hamada Suisan Kabushiki Kaisha, said in a court filing that it has started implementing requirements of a corporate compliance plan that includes new training and enhanced cooperation with regulators to prevent shark finning on its one remaining vessel.

“HSKK is a relatively small Japanese fishing company and has suffered significant financial setbacks as a result of COVID-19. HSKK has sold all but one of its fishing vessels and has laid off its fishing employees,” the company said. “HSKK is currently in the process of deciding whether to wind down its fishing operations entirely.”