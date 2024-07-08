Nation & World News

Fishing boat carrying 283 migrants to Europe safely reaches southern Greek island

Greek authorities say a fishing boat carrying nearly 300 migrants to Europe has safely reached a southern island after a large rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea
1 hour ago

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A fishing boat carrying nearly 300 migrants to Europe has safely reached a southern Greek island after a large rescue operation in the Mediterranean Sea, Greek authorities said Monday.

There were no immediate reports of injury or ill health among the 283 migrants, the coast guard said.

A coast guard statement said a search was launched before dawn Monday after authorities were notified that a vessel carrying migrants was hit by high winds south of Crete.

Two coast guard vessels, four merchant ships and two smaller private boats took part in the operation, and the migrant vessel was located 18 nautical miles (20 miles) south of Gavdos, a small island off southern Crete. The fishing boat was finally able to reach the port of Gavdos with its own engines, and the migrants safely disembarked.

There was no immediate information as to the nationalities of the migrants, or where they had departed from.

Tiny Gavdos in recent months has become an important destination for migrant boats crossing the Mediterranean from eastern Libya. Typically, people from the Middle East, Africa and Asia seeking a better life in Europe pay thousands of dollars to smugglers for a spot on the dangerous, overcrowded vessels.

In June 2023, a rusty trawler that was carrying an estimated 750 people from Tobruk in eastern Libya to Italy sank off southwestern Greece leaving hundreds feared drowned. Only 104 passengers survived, and 82 bodies were recovered.

The coast guard said the migrants who reached Gavdos Monday were transported to southern Crete, from which they would be taken to the western port town of Chania.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traveling through Hartsfield-Jackson on Monday? Expect crowds1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta firm shifts thinking on security deposits
1h ago

Credit: Taylor Croft

Park service plans to limit access to Kennesaw Mountain for cars and bikes

Credit: AP

Braves players Reynaldo Lopez, Chris Sale, Marcell Ozuna are All-Star Game bound

Credit: AP

Braves players Reynaldo Lopez, Chris Sale, Marcell Ozuna are All-Star Game bound

Credit: Seeger Gray / Seeger.Gray@ajc.co

Opinion: New Atlanta school chief must focus on students with special needs
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

At the Paris Olympics, it will no longer be personal for Ukraine's athletes. This time...
13m ago
THE LATEST
French prime minister to resign after left alliance wins the most seats in election
18m ago
Review of prescribed fires finds gaps in key areas as US Forest Service looks to improve...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Biden faces a volatile stretch as the first lady heads to Georgia
Hall of Fame Braves skipper Bobby Cox makes rare appearance at Truist Park in Atlanta
He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back