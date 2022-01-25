First woman judge sworn into Pakistan's Supreme Court

The process to elevate Malik from the Punjab provincial high court, which she joined in 2012, had been unusually contentious. A nine-member judicial commission recommends judges for promotion. Five members of the commission supported Malik’s appointment, while the other four opposed it.

Malik's allies hope her appointment clears the way for more promotions of women in Pakistan's courts.

Women in Pakistan struggle to get justice - especially in cases involving sexual assault. Authorities and society cast doubt on the victims in many cases.

Malik previously worked at the Lahore High Court, the second highest court in judicial system.

According to the Supreme Court's web site, Malik received her early education from schools in Paris and New York, and later earned her law degree from Harvard Law School, where she was named a London H. Gammon Fellow for outstanding merit.