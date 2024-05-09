Nation & World News

First shipment of aid to the US-built floating pier in Gaza departs from Cyprus

A shipment of humanitarian aid has left a port in Cyprus and is on its way to the U
A crane loads food aid for Gaza onto the container ship Sagamore docked at Larnaca port, Cyprus, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A crane loads food aid for Gaza onto the container ship Sagamore docked at Larnaca port, Cyprus, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
23 minutes ago

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — A shipment of humanitarian aid has left a port in Cyprus and is on its way to the U.S-built pier in Gaza, the first delivery to the newly built ramp, Cyprus’ foreign minister said Thursday.

The U.S. vessel, loaded with much needed humanitarian assistance, departed from the Larnaca port with the aim of transferring as much aid to Gaza as possible through the maritime corridor, said Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos.

The trip comes some two months after U.S. President Joe Biden gave the order to build the large floating platform several miles off the Gaza coast that will be the launching pad for deliveries.

A crane loads food aid for Gaza onto the container ship Sagamore docked at Larnaca port, Cyprus, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A lift loads food aid for Gaza on the container ship Sagamore at Larnaca port, Cyprus, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. According to a Pentagon spokeswoman, Sabrina Singh, humanitarian aid is being loaded onto the Sagamore at Larnaca port for eventual delivery to Gaza. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A truck carrying food aid for Gaza to loading on the container ship Sagamore where on dock at Larnaca port, Cyprus, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. According to a Pentagon spokeswoman, Sabrina Singh, humanitarian aid is being loaded onto the Sagamore at Larnaca port for eventual delivery to Gaza. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A view of the open arms ship and the container ship Sagamore, right, docked at Larnaca port, Cyprus, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, where food heading to Gaza is being loaded for eventual delivery. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A truck carries food aid for Gaza to load onto the container ship Sagamore docked at Larnaca port, Cyprus, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A truck carries food aid for Gaza to load onto the container ship Sagamore docked at Larnaca port, Cyprus, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Tornado watch covers all of North GA as 2nd wave of severe storms approaches18m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After disastrous 2023, a ‘bumper’ crop of Georgia peaches is coming
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Invest Atlanta quizzed on dearth of grocery stores
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy photos

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Anyone home? Senate candidate says rival is lying about residence
33m ago

Credit: Courtesy photos

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Anyone home? Senate candidate says rival is lying about residence
33m ago

Hospitals no longer must report COVID data to CDC, spotlighting clunky system
The Latest
THE LATEST
First shipment of humanitarian aid leaves for US-built floating pier off Gaza
6m ago
Eurovision explained, from ABBA to Zorra, as the Israel-Hamas war overshadows the song...
9m ago
Bank of England keeps interest rate at 5.25% for 6th time, seeks more proof inflation...
11m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade
1h ago
Glamour knows no age: Atlanta fashion show brings seniors to the runway
Court of Appeals to review DA removal ruling in Trump Georgia election case