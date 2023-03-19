First round of March Madness features double-digit comebacks

“When you say encourage that means to put courage into someone’s heart and we had to put courage into each other’s hearts, including mine,” Miami coach Katie Meier said. “They had to convince me. This is a huge wonderful memory, of sport, but it’s a lifetime memory, too.”

Haley Cavinder propelled the Hurricanes to the comeback with 12 of her 16 points in the second half.

“I think that’s March,” Cavinder said. “It was nerve-racking, but we finished the game strong and yeah, it’s something I’ll remember forever.”

Ohio State got the comeback trend started when the Buckeyes found themselves down 16 points to James Madison at home before finally getting going and pulling away for an 80-66 win.

"We had several open shots in the perimeter and then shots around the basket. We just weren’t finishing it,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. “We looked a little rusty from being off for a couple of weeks and so hopefully this allows us to settle in and we’ll get off to a better start on Monday.”

