Nation & World News
Nation & World News

First measles death is reported in the West Texas outbreak that's infected more than 120 people

A person who was hospitalized has died from measles in West Texas
Covenant Children's Hospital is pictured from outside the emergency entrance on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Covenant Children's Hospital is pictured from outside the emergency entrance on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon)
By DEVI SHASTRI – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — A person who was hospitalized has died from measles in West Texas, the first death in an outbreak that began late last month.

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center spokesperson Melissa Whitfield confirmed the death Wednesday. It wasn’t clear the age of the patient, who died overnight.

Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The measles outbreak in rural West Texas has grown to 124 cases across nine counties, the state health department said Tuesday. There are also nine cases in eastern New Mexico.

The outbreak is largely spreading in the Mennonite community in an area where small towns are separated by vast stretches of oil rig-dotted open land but connected due to people traveling between towns for work, church, grocery shopping and other day-to-day errands. Gaines County, which has 80 cases, has one of the highest rates in Texas of school-aged children who opt out of at least one required vaccine, with nearly 14% of K-12 children in the 2023-24 school year.

Texas health department data shows the vast majority of cases are among people younger than 18. State health officials have said this outbreak is Texas' largest in nearly 30 years.

Measles is a respiratory virus that can survive in the air for up to two hours. Up to 9 out of 10 people who are susceptible will get the virus if exposed, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most kids will recover from the measles if they get it, but infection can lead to dangerous complications like pneumonia, blindness, brain swelling and death.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Melissa Whitfield with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center provided the confirmation of the death, not the spokesperson for the city of Lubbock.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Covenant Children's Hospital is pictured from outside the emergency entrance on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Covenant Children's Hospital is pictured from outside the emergency entrance on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A vehicle drives past a sign outside of Seminole Hospital District offering measles testing Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Seminole, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Covenant Children's Hospital is pictured from outside the emergency entrance on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

A sign is seen outside a clinic with the South Plains Public Health District Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, in Brownfield, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

Measles cases continue to rise in rural parts of West Texas, with 124 confirmed

Dairy workers’ cats died from bird flu, but it’s not clear how they got infected

These 9 lessons can help new CDC director to lead and succeed

The CDC's new leader must embrace truth to ensure it remains a beacon of global health leadership.

The Latest

FILE - A sign at a BP petrol station in London, Feb. 7, 2023. British energy giant BP has confirmed it is to slash spending on green ventures and up its oil and gas production. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

Credit: AP

BP to slash spending on net zero ventures as it focuses on oil and gas again

3m ago

Stock market today: Wall Street climbs and heads for its first gain in 5 days

3m ago

UN food agency pauses aid to famine-hit Sudan displacement camp of half a million people

18m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has asked the Trump administration to reinstate funding for a program that benefited agricultural students at historically Black universities like Fort Valley State.

Credit: Screenshot

White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers

The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.

New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search

Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival

My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.