First lady, second gentleman push COVID-19 shots in Arizona

“It’s going to keep going and going until we win,” Emhoff added.

Emhoff appealed to the parents in the room, saying he sleeps better knowing that his son and daughter have both been vaccinated.

“I want every other parent to feel the way that I feel," he said.

Outside the school, some people protested the visit, holding signs that said, “You are not welcome,” and waving pro-Donald Trump flags.

Cindy McCain, the widow of Arizona Republican Sen. John McCain, sat in the front row of the socially distanced audience of about 100 people, including tribal leaders. President Joe Biden recently nominated her to be the U.S. representative to the U.N. Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

Caption First lady Jill Biden speaks to a COVID-19 vaccination recipient during a tour with Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego at Isaac Middle School in Phoenix, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Caption First lady Jill Biden speaks with people during a tour of a COVID-19 vaccination site at Isaac Middle School in Phoenix, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Caption First lady Jill Biden speaks with people during a tour of a COVID-19 vaccination site at Isaac Middle School in Phoenix, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego is at right. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Caption First lady Jill Biden, Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, and Ray Arvizu, of Equality Health Foundation, tour a COVID-19 vaccination site at Isaac Middle School in Phoenix, Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster