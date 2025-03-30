Breaking: Atlanta records two highest pollen levels in 35 years this weekend
First disappointment and then a celebration as video captures high school band's big surprise

A small high school in eastern North Carolina is celebrating the highest ranking its band has won at a statewide musical competition
1 hour ago

SNOW HILL, N.C. (AP) — It had been decades since Greene Central High School's band competed in North Carolina's statewide competition for musicians. While band members hoped to do well, they weren't prepared for the surprise they got.

It started when band director Andrew Howell solemnly stepped onto the bus where his students from the small school in eastern North Carolina were waiting after the contest on March 19. He told them they had been through a growing experience — comments that were met with groans. Heads dropped, anticipating the worst.

Then he pulled out a plaque awarding the band with a superior rating, the North Carolina Bandmasters Association's highest ranking, setting off screams and cheers. The video of their celebration, recorded by trumpet player Haley Kinzler, has now been seen by millions after it was posted on TikTok and other social media sites.

“I didn't expect to get a superior," Kinzler told The Associated Press. “Halfway through, I thought it was going to be, like, a sad video.”

Just a few years ago, there were only about a dozen students in the band, which last competed in the competition in 1987.

Greene Central High School wasn't alone in winning a superior rating at the event, which wasn't a head-to-head matchup of schools. Howell said. But it was the first time his school’s band had scored that rating, he said.

Howell, who took over the program in 2019, said he took a few minutes to calm himself after learning how well his band had done and composed in his head a speech he had planned to give them. That went out the window when he stepped onto the bus, he said.

“I share in their excitement when they're successful, and just seeing how excited they were for that — I think that was the most rewarding part of the entire experience,” he said.

