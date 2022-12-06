First delivery of S. Korean heavy weapons comes to Poland

“In order to stop aggression, to stop the enemy, it is necessary for the army to have this modern equipment," he added.

More deliveries are planned through 2025.

Poland is purchasing hundreds of K2 Black Panther tanks made by Hyundai Rotem and of K9 Thunder howitzers made by Hanhwa Defense. The deal includes training, logistics and ammunition.

The conservative government in Warsaw is also buying Korean FA-50 fighter jets, a light training and combat aircraft made jointly by Korea Aerospace and Lockheed Martin, for some $3 billion.

Poland is also seeking a technology transfer so it can launch production domestically.