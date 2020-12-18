'First Cow' named 2020's best film by New York Film Critics

The film critics, assembling virtually, gave its top award to "First Cow," a delicate tale of friendship and capitalism in mid-1800s Oregon Territory. Reichardt's film, released in theaters in March just days before the onset of COVID-19 forced cinemas to close nationwide, hasn't been widely seen but remains one of the year's most critically acclaimed film. The Associated Press also named "First Cow" its No. 1 film.

The critics also gave out awards to “Borat Subsequent Movie Film” co-star Maria Bakalova for best supporting actress, and Chadwick Boseman for best supporting actor, for his final performance in the August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.” Boseman died in August.