First aid flights arrive in Tonga after big volcano eruption

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters that his ministry “will do everything we can for the disaster-hit people of Tonga.”

U.N. humanitarian officials report that about 84,000 people — more than 80% of Tonga’s population — have been impacted by the volcano’s eruption, U.N. spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said, pointing to three deaths, injuries, loss of homes and polluted water.

Communications with Tonga remain limited after Saturday's eruption and tsunami appeared to have broken the single fiber-optic cable that connects Tonga with the rest of the world. That means most people haven’t been able to use the internet or make phone calls abroad, although some local phone networks are still working.

One phone company, Digicel, said Thursday it had managed to restore the ability to make international calls from some places by using a satellite link, but that people would need to be patient due to high demand. It said it hoped to enhance its service over the coming days.

A navy patrol ship from New Zealand is also expected to arrive later Thursday. It is carrying hydrographic equipment and divers, and also has a helicopter to assist with delivering supplies.

Officials said the ship's first task would be to check shipping channels and the structural integrity of the wharf in the capital, Nuku'alofa, following the eruption and tsunami.

Another New Zealand navy ship carrying 250,000 liters (66,000 gallons) of water is on its way. The ship can also produce tens of thousands of liters of fresh water each day using a desalination plant.

Three of Tonga’s smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves, officials and the Red Cross said.

The U.N.’s Dujarric said “all houses have apparently been destroyed on the island of Mango and only two houses remain on Fonoifua island, with extensive damage reported on Nomuka.” He said evacuations are underway for people from the islands.

According to Tongan census figures, Mango is home to 36 people, Fonoifua is home to 69 people, and Nomuka to 239. The majority of Tongans live on the main island of Tongatapu, where about 50 homes were destroyed.

Dujarric said the most pressing humanitarian needs are safe water, food and non-food items, and top priorities are reestablishing communication services including for international calls and the internet.

Tonga has so far avoided the widespread devastation that many initially feared.

Associated Press writers Edith M. Lederer at the United Nations and Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.

In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft is loaded with aid at an airbase at Amberley, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga were finally able to land after the Pacific nation's main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. (LACW Kate Czerny/Australian Defence Force via AP)

In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, air movements operators load pallets of aid bound for Tonga on a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at an airbase at Amberley, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga were finally able to land after the Pacific nation's main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. (LACW Kate Czerny/Australian Defence Force via AP)

This photo provided by Broadcom Broadcasting shows a damaged area in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, following Saturday's volcanic eruption near the Pacific archipelago. The first flight carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga was finally able to leave Thursday after the Pacific nation's main airport runway was cleared of ash left by the eruption. (Marian Kupu/Broadcom Broadcasting via AP)

In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, the Tongan Foreign Minister, Fekitamoeloa 'Utoikamanu, right, and the Australian High Commissioner to Tonga, Rachael Moore, watch the arrival of the first Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at Fua'amotu International Airport near Nukuʻalofa, Tonga, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga were finally able to land after the Pacific nation's main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. (Australian Defence Force via AP)

In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force the Prime Minister of Tonga, Siaosi Sovaleni, right, joins the Australian High Commissioner to Tonga, Rachael Moore, to watch the arrival of the first Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at Fua'amotu International Airport near Nukuʻalofa, Tonga, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga were finally able to land after the Pacific nation's main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. (Australian Defence Force via AP)

In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft is parked at Fua'amotu International Airport near Nukuʻalofa, Tonga, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga were finally able to land after the Pacific nation's main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. (Australian Defence Force via AP)

In this photo provided by the Australia Defense Force, crew of HMAS Adelaide prepare Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, before departing the port of Brisbane, Australia, to provide humanitarian assistance to the Government of Tonga. U.N. humanitarian officials report that about 84,000 people — more than 80% of Tonga's population — have been impacted by the volcano's eruption. (LSIS David Cox/Australian Defence Force via AP)

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defence Force, a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules is loaded before it leaves an airbase in Auckland, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, flying to Tonga with aid. The first flight carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga was finally able to leave Thursday after the Pacific nation's main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. (CPL Dillon Anderson/New Zealand Defence Force via AP)

In this photo provided by the New Zealand Defence Force, a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules leaves an airbase in Auckland, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, flying to Tonga with aid. The first flight carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga was finally able to leave Thursday after the Pacific nation's main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. (CPL Dillon Anderson/New Zealand Defence Force via AP)

In this photo provided by the Australia Defense Force HMAS Adelaide embarks Chinook Heavy-Lift Helicopters, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, before departing the port of Brisbane, Australia, to provide humanitarian assistance to the Government of Tonga. U.N. humanitarian officials report that about 84,000 people — more than 80% of Tonga's population — have been impacted by the volcano's eruption. (LSIS David Cox/Australian Defence Force via AP)

In this photo provided by the Australia Defense Force HMAS Adelaide embarks Chinook Heavy-Lift Helicopters, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, before departing the port of Brisbane, Australia, to provide humanitarian assistance to the Government of Tonga. U.N. humanitarian officials report that about 84,000 people — more than 80% of Tonga's population — have been impacted by the volcano's eruption. (LSIS David Cox/Australian Defence Force via AP)

In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, pallets of aid bound for Tonga are secured on a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at an airbase at Amberley, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga were finally able to land after the Pacific nation's main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. (LACW Kate Czerny/Australian Defence Force via AP)

In this photo provided by the Australian Defence Force, load master Corporal Dale Hall, left, inspects pallets of aid bound for Tonga on a Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft at an airbase at Amberley, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. The first flights carrying fresh water and other aid to Tonga were finally able to land after the Pacific nation's main airport runway was cleared of ash left by a huge volcanic eruption. (LACW Kate Czerny/Australian Defence Force via AP)