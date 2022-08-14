Fireworks blast at Yerevan market kills 1, injures 51

There was no immediate word on what caused the fireworks to ignite.
Smoke rises from Surmalu market about two kilometers (1.2 miles) south of the center Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. A strong explosion hit a large market in the capital of Armenia on Sunday, setting off a fire and reportedly trapping people under rubble. The Interfax news agency cited Armenia's emergency service as saying the explosion occurred in a building at the Surmalu market where fireworks were sold. (AP Photo/Daniel Bolshakov)
Firefighters carry a wounded woman through smoke rising from Surmalu market about two kilometers (1.2 miles) south of the center Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area has ripped through a market in Armenia's capital. At least one person has been killed and about 20 others have been injured. The blast on Sunday set off a large fire. (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)
Firefighters carry a wounded woman through smoke rising from Surmalu market about two kilometers (1.2 miles) south of the center Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022. A strong explosion at a fireworks storage area has ripped through a market in Armenia's capital. At least one person has been killed and about 20 others have been injured. The blast on Sunday set off a large fire. (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via AP)
