Fires ravage French forests near Atlantic as Europe heats up

Portugal has been particularly hard hit by wildfires this week. More than 3,000 firefighters battled Thursday alongside ordinary Portuguese citizens desperate to save their homes from several wildfires that raged across the country, fanned by extreme temperatures and drought conditions.

Spain, Croatia and Hungary have also fought wildfires this week. The European Union has urged member states to prepare for wildfires this summer as the continent faces another extreme weather shift that scientists say is being triggered by climate change.

In the Spanish city of Seville, one of the hottest spots in Europe this week, some unions called for workers to be sent home. Temperatures in many parts of Spain have been topping the 40 C (104 F) mark for several days and are expected to continue to do so through to next week.

Seville became the first city in the world to take part in a pilot project that names and categorizes heatwaves in an effort to raise awareness of the health hazards caused by extreme heat and the precautions citizens should take.

“Climate-driven extreme heat is killing more people than any other of the climate-driven hazards. Heat is invisible, it is silent and it kills slowly, and people are not aware of it," said Kathy Baughman McLeod, director of the Arsht-Rockefeller Resilience Center of the Atlantic Council.

Britain’s Met Office weather agency warned Friday that record temperatures expected next week pose a risk of “serious illness or danger to life.”

The office issued its first-ever “red warning” of extreme heat for Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures in southern England are forecast to reach 37 Celsius (98.6 Fahrenheit). There is a chance temperatures could breach the highest ever recorded in the U.K., 38.7C (101.7F), set in 2019.

The weather alert, which covers a big chunk of England from London up to Manchester, warns of danger to life, disruption to air and rail travel and potential “localized loss of power and other essential services, such as water or mobile phone services.”

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows firefighters using hose to fight a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows firefighters using hose to fight a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a firefighter truck spraying liquid on a forest wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a firefighter truck spraying liquid on a forest wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption This photo provided Friday July 15, 2022 by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Several hundred firefighters struggled Friday to contain two wildfires in the Bordeaux region of southwest France that have forced the evacuation of 10,000 people and ravaged more than 7,000 hectares of land. High temperatures and strong winds have complicated firefighting efforts in the region, one of several around Europe scorched by wildfires this season. (SDIS 33 via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption A firefighting plane drops water over a plume of smoke in Ladrillar, western Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022. The EU has warned that wildfires will be more prevalent this summer due to high temperatures linked to climate change. (Gustavo Valiente Herrero/Europa Press via AP) Credit: Gustavo Valiente Herrero Credit: Gustavo Valiente Herrero Combined Shape Caption A firefighting plane drops water over a plume of smoke in Ladrillar, western Spain, Thursday, July 14, 2022. The EU has warned that wildfires will be more prevalent this summer due to high temperatures linked to climate change. (Gustavo Valiente Herrero/Europa Press via AP) Credit: Gustavo Valiente Herrero Credit: Gustavo Valiente Herrero

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters watch a wildfire burning near Zaton, Croatia, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Fueled by strong winds, fires raged at Croatia's Adriatic Sea, with the most dramatic situation reported near the town of Sibenik, where water-dropping planes and dozens of firefighters struggled to contain the flames that briefly engulfed some cars and the church tower in the Zaton area on the outskirts of the town before firefighters managed to put it out. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption Firefighters watch a wildfire burning near Zaton, Croatia, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Fueled by strong winds, fires raged at Croatia's Adriatic Sea, with the most dramatic situation reported near the town of Sibenik, where water-dropping planes and dozens of firefighters struggled to contain the flames that briefly engulfed some cars and the church tower in the Zaton area on the outskirts of the town before firefighters managed to put it out. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter watches a wildfire burn in Zaton, Croatia, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Fueled by strong winds, fires raged at Croatia's Adriatic Sea, with the most dramatic situation reported near the town of Sibenik, where water-dropping planes and dozens of firefighters struggled to contain the flames that briefly engulfed some cars and the church tower in the Zaton area on the outskirts of the town before firefighters managed to put it out. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption A firefighter watches a wildfire burn in Zaton, Croatia, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Fueled by strong winds, fires raged at Croatia's Adriatic Sea, with the most dramatic situation reported near the town of Sibenik, where water-dropping planes and dozens of firefighters struggled to contain the flames that briefly engulfed some cars and the church tower in the Zaton area on the outskirts of the town before firefighters managed to put it out. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption National Republican Guard firefighters put out a forest fire in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal have been battling fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Combined Shape Caption National Republican Guard firefighters put out a forest fire in the village of Rebolo, near Ansiao central Portugal, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal have been battling fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Combined Shape Caption Firefighters take a break after battling a forest fire that flared anew in the village of Lagoa Parada, near Ansiao central Portugal, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal have been battling fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca Combined Shape Caption Firefighters take a break after battling a forest fire that flared anew in the village of Lagoa Parada, near Ansiao central Portugal, Thursday, July 14, 2022. Thousands of firefighters in Portugal have been battling fires all over the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca