Firefighters work to keep California fire from Lake Tahoe

“Mother Nature has taken over and taken fires like the Dixie to places that I never thought was possible,” he said.

The Dixie Fire, burning for more than a month, was 41% contained after destroying at least 1,262 buildings, including 679 homes.

For the second day in a row, smoke from California's massive fires kept schools closed in the Reno area of northern Nevada, affecting 67,000 students.

Overall, more than 14,000 firefighters were battling a dozen major wildfires in California on Tuesday, according to Cal Fire.

Nationally, 92 large fires were burning in a dozen states, according to the National Interagency Fire Center, in Boise, Idaho.

Climate change has made the West warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make the weather more extreme and wildfires more destructive, according to scientists.

Caption Smoke from wildfires in California obscures the Pah Hah Range, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, about 1 mile east of Diedrichsen Elementary School in Sparks, Nev., which was closed due to hazardous air quality. The Washoe County School District closed all schools including in Reno, Sparks and parts of Lake Tahoe on Monday due to the health hazard. The county health district also urged the general public to "stay inside as much as possible" due to conditions expected to continue through Wednesday. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner) Credit: Scott Sonner Credit: Scott Sonner

Caption A Croman Sikorsky S-61A helicopter flies over firefighters working on a containment line on the south end of the Caldor Fire west of Grizzly Flats, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021. More than 13,500 firefighters were working Monday to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee to safety. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Credit: Sara Nevis Credit: Sara Nevis

Caption A Croman Sikorsky S-61A helicopter drops water on the south end of the Caldor Fire near Grizzly Flat Road west of Grizzly Flats, Calif., on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, as a second helicopter flies over a nearby home as it departs in the distance to refill its water bucket. More than 13,500 firefighters were working Monday to contain a dozen large California wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to flee to safety. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Credit: Sara Nevis Credit: Sara Nevis

Caption Cal Fire vehicles line up along Highway 50 in Strawberry, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, as smoke from the Caldor Fire burning on both side of the route fills the air. A wildfire burning for a week in Northern California continued to grow out of control, one of about a dozen big blazes in the drought-stricken state that have destroyed hundreds of homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate. (Sara Nevis/The Sacramento Bee via AP) Credit: Sara Nevis Credit: Sara Nevis