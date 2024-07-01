Firefighters tackle blazes on Greek islands of Chios and Kos as premier warns of 'dangerous summer'

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters were racing to tackle wildfires that broke out on the eastern Aegean islands of Chios and Kos Monday, as Greece’s prime minister warned of a dangerous summer ahead and said the public’s help was essential in limiting the impact of wildfires.

Emergency services issued evacuation orders for those in the Metohi area of western Chios, urging them to head to a nearby beach. Further to the south in the Aegean, on the island of Kos, the fire department said 20 firefighters, a helicopter and volunteers were tackling a brush fire that broke out in the center of the island.

The blazes come a day after the fire department managed to tame two large forest fires near Athens that had been fanned by strong winds.