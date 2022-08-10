ajc logo
Firefighters subdue deadly blaze at key oil facility in Cuba

A firefighter walks on the site of a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered when lighting struck one of the facility's eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (Yamil Lage, Pool photo via AP)

A firefighter walks on the site of a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered when lighting struck one of the facility's eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (Yamil Lage, Pool photo via AP)

National & World News
By ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ, Associated Press
34 minutes ago
HAVANA (AP) — A deadly fire that has consumed at least half of a large oil facility in western Cuba and threatened to worsen the island’s energy crisis has been largely controlled after nearly five days, authorities said Wednesday.

Flames that recently consumed the fourth tank in the eight-tank facility in Matanzas were almost quelled, although the third tank remains on fire and surrounded by smoke, according to an unidentified Cuban firefighter.

“We can’t go in for now,” he told Cubavisión, a government TV channel.

The blaze killed at least one person and injured 128 others, with 14 firefighters still reported missing. It also forced officials to evacuate more than 4,900 people and shut down a key thermoelectric plant after it ran out of water, raising concerns about a new round of blackouts in addition to the ones the government announced last week for Havana.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel cautiously celebrated the work by local firefighters and special teams that Mexico and Venezuela sent that employed boats, planes and helicopters to fight the blaze whose billowing, toxic smoke could be seen from the capital of Havana.

“(Tuesday) was a victory day, but we cannot be overconfident,” he tweeted on Wednesday. “Danger is lurking.”

The fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base began Friday after lightning struck the key infrastructure, which operates an oil pipeline that receives Cuban crude oil that powers thermoelectric plants. It also serves as the unloading and transshipment center for imported crude oil, fuel oil and diesel.

The government has not provided an estimate of damages or said how much it has lost overall in key fuel supplies. The first tank was at 50% capacity and contained nearly 883,000 cubic feet (25,000 cubic meters) of fuel. The second tank was full.

Andrea Rodríguez on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ARodriguezAP

A Cuban firefighter stands between Mexican soldiers as they work to put out a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered when lighting struck one of the facility's eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (Yamil Lage, Pool photo via AP)

A Cuban firefighter stands between Mexican soldiers as they work to put out a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered when lighting struck one of the facility's eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (Yamil Lage, Pool photo via AP)
Credit: Yamil Lage

A Cuban firefighter stands between Mexican soldiers as they work to put out a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered when lighting struck one of the facility's eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (Yamil Lage, Pool photo via AP)

Firefighters work to put out a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered when lighting struck one of the facility's eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (Yamil Lage, Pool photo via AP)

Firefighters work to put out a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered when lighting struck one of the facility's eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (Yamil Lage, Pool photo via AP)
Credit: Yamil Lage

Firefighters work to put out a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The fire was triggered when lighting struck one of the facility's eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (Yamil Lage, Pool photo via AP)

People watch a huge rising plume of smoke caused by a blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, in Matazanas, Cuba, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Cuban authorities say lightning struck a crude oil storage tank at the base, causing a fire that led to four explosions which injured more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

People watch a huge rising plume of smoke caused by a blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, in Matazanas, Cuba, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Cuban authorities say lightning struck a crude oil storage tank at the base, causing a fire that led to four explosions which injured more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Credit: Ramon Espinosa

People watch a huge rising plume of smoke caused by a blaze at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, in Matazanas, Cuba, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Cuban authorities say lightning struck a crude oil storage tank at the base, causing a fire that led to four explosions which injured more than 50 people. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Smoke rises from a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Lighting struck one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Smoke rises from a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Lighting struck one of the facility's eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
Credit: Ismael Francisco

Smoke rises from a deadly fire at a large oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Lighting struck one of the facility’s eight tanks late Friday, Aug. 5th. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Flames and smoke rise from the Matanzas Supertanker Base as firefighters work to quell the blaze which began during a thunderstorm in Matanzas, Cuba, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Cuban authorities say lightning struck a crude oil storage tank at the base, sparking a fire that sparked four explosions. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

Flames and smoke rise from the Matanzas Supertanker Base as firefighters work to quell the blaze which began during a thunderstorm in Matanzas, Cuba, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Cuban authorities say lightning struck a crude oil storage tank at the base, sparking a fire that sparked four explosions. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)
Credit: Ismael Francisco

Flames and smoke rise from the Matanzas Supertanker Base as firefighters work to quell the blaze which began during a thunderstorm in Matanzas, Cuba, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. Cuban authorities say lightning struck a crude oil storage tank at the base, sparking a fire that sparked four explosions. (AP Photo/Ismael Francisco)

