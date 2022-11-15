ajc logo
X

Firefighters put out fire in Baghdad international airport

National & World News
By Associated Press
32 minutes ago
Firefighters at Baghdad's international airport have put out a fire that temporarily forced management to suspend flights

BAGHDAD (AP) — Firefighters at Baghdad's international airport on Tuesday put out a fire that broke out in its departure hall that temporarily suspended flights.

According to Iraqi state media, citing Iraq’s civil defense directorate, the fire broke out in a cafeteria kitchen, causing plumes of smoke to spread across the airport, as some passengers looked on from a distance.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in minutes. Flights have since resumed.

Three airport workers with breathing issues were treated after inhaling the smoke, while no deaths were reported.

In January, six rockets struck Baghdad's international airport facility, damaging two commercial planes but causing no casualties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Debate over Saturday voting rattles U.S. Senate runoff3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
2h ago

Credit: Michael Clubb

‘Tough, physical’ battle awaits No. 1 Georgia vs. Kentucky
1h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
1h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
1h ago

Georgia Power still opposed to expanding popular rooftop solar program
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: Steve Helber

U.Va. shooting suspect part of field trip, school confirms
3m ago
US, China climate envoys meet at COP27 summit in Egypt
8m ago
Ivory Coast to withdraw peacekeepers from Mali after arrests
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Strong $181 million opening for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
2h ago
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
1h ago
Think tank: Trump in legal peril in Fulton as he preps White House bid
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top