Firefighters contain large blaze at Dallas-area factory

Firefighters believe the blaze started when a power line fell about midnight Tuesday near an area where plastic rolls were being stored, causing them to catch fire, Assistant Fire Chief Bill Murphy said. “These are rolls of plastic sheeting, huge rolls, and they’re stacked sometimes eight feet high. Plastic is hard to put out and it’s just gonna burn," he said.

Poly-America is headquartered in Grand Prairie and specializes in products made from polyethylene, such as trash bags, drop cloths and plastic sheeting, according to the company's website.

This story has been updated to correct the last name of the assistant fire chief. His name is Bill Murphy, not Bill Murray.

Fire crews battle a massive blaze in an industrial area of Grand Prairie, Texas, in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. A large fire continues to burn at a Dallas-area factory that makes trash bags and other plastics. Authorities say there are no reports of injuries in the fire at the Poly-America factory. (Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News via AP) Credit: Smiley N. Pool Credit: Smiley N. Pool

