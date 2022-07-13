Spate of wildfires scorches parts of Europe amid heat wave

About 6,500 people have been evacuated from campgrounds and villages in the forested area. The number of injuries is unclear. The two fires have destroyed more than 1,800 hectares (4,400 acres) of terrain, the emergency service said.

Images from firefighters showed flames racing through thickets of trees and grassland, fanned by strong winds, and smoke blackening the horizon.

The regional administration banned activity in forested areas at risk. Several regions in southern France are on fire alert because of hot, dry weather and high winds. Wildfires swept through the Gard region in southeast France last week.

Portugal has long experienced fatal forest fires. In 2017, wildfires killed more than 100 people. No one has died from a wildfire since then as Portugal improved its forest management and firefighting strategies.

Last year, Portugal recorded its lowest number of wildfires since 2011. But a mass of hot and dry air blown in by African winds are driving temperatures in the Iberian Peninsula beyond their usual highs.

The Atlantic country, which has been on alert of wildfires since last week, is sweltering under a spike in temperatures that is forecast to send thermometers in the central Alentejo region to 46 C (115 F) on Wednesday and Thursday. Authorities said that 96% of the country was classified at the end of June as being in either “extreme” or “severe” drought.

More than 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) had been consumed alone in the district of Leiria, just north of Lisbon, Mayor Goncalo Lopes told Portuguese state broadcaster RTP.

Neighboring Spain hit highs of 43 C (109.4 F) in several southern cities on Tuesday.

Over 400 people were evacuated on Tuesday because of a wildfire that has consumed 3,500 hectares (8,600 acres) in western Spain.

European Union officials issued a warning last week that climate change is behind the extremely dry and hot summer so far on the continent, urging local authorities to brace for wildfires.

Cayetano Torres, spokesman for Spain’s national weather forecaster, said that the “unusual” heat wave and lack of rainfall in recent months has created ideal circumstances for fires.

“These are perfect conditions for the propagation of fires, which when you add to that some wind, you have have guaranteed propagation,” he said.

In southwestern Turkey, a blaze erupted in an area close to the village of Mesudiye, near the Aegean Sea resort of Datca, and was moving in the direction of some homes in the area, according to the provincial governor’s office. It said at least nine water-dropping helicopters and five planes were deployed to battle the fire.

Last summer, blazes that were fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures tore through forests in Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean regions. The wildfires, which killed at least eight people and countless animals, were described as the worst in Turkey's history.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government came under criticism for its inadequate response and preparedness to fight large-scale wildfires, including a lack of modern firefighting planes.

Joseph Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain. Angela Charlton in Paris, Renata Brito in Barcelona, and Suzan Frazer in Istanbul, contributed to this report.

Local residents use garden hoses and tree branches to fight a forest fire moving up a slope towards the village of Casal da Quinta, outside Leiria, central Portugal, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hundreds of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires in the center of the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes mostly in villages around Santarem, Leiria and Pombal. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

Local residents watch a forest fire move up a slope towards the village of Casal da Quinta, outside Leiria, central Portugal, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hundreds of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires in the center of the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes mostly in villages around Santarem, Leiria and Pombal. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

A young woman fills buckets with water for local residents trying to stop a forest fire from reaching their homes in the village of Figueiras, outside Leiria, central Portugal, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Hundreds of firefighters in Portugal continue to battle fires in the center of the country that forced the evacuation of dozens of people from their homes mostly in villages around Santarem, Leiria and Pombal. (AP Photo/Joao Henriques)

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. More than 800 firefighters battled two wildfires in southwest France, according to the regional emergency service. The fires began Tuesday near the towns of Landiras and La Teste-de-Buch, and firefighters had not been able to contain them by Wednesday morning. Some 6,500 people have been evacuated from campgrounds and villages in the forested area. (SDIS33 via AP)

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS33) shows fireman working at a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. More than 800 firefighters battled two wildfires in southwest France, according to the regional emergency service. The fires began Tuesday near the towns of Landiras and La Teste-de-Buch, and firefighters had not been able to contain them by Wednesday morning. Some 6,500 people have been evacuated from campgrounds and villages in the forested area. (SDIS33 via AP)

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS33) shows a wildfire near Landiras, southwestern France, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. More than 800 firefighters battled two wildfires in southwest France, according to the regional emergency service. The fires began Tuesday near the towns of Landiras and La Teste-de-Buch, and firefighters had not been able to contain them by Wednesday morning. Some 6,500 people have been evacuated from campgrounds and villages in the forested area. (SDIS33 via AP)

A child fills up a bottle at a water fountain in the Champ de Mars park, near the Eiffel Tower, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Paris. Temperatures in Paris are expected to rise up to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

A woman drinks in the shade at the Champ de Mars park, near the Eiffel Tower, Wednesday, July 13, 2022 in Paris. Temperatures in Paris are expected to rise up to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Thomas Padilla)

A man sits in the shade behind a wall during hot weather in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Weather forecasters say Spain is expected to have its second heat wave in less than a month and that it will will last at least until the weekend. Meteorologists said an overheated mass of air and warm African winds are driving temperatures in the Iberian Peninsula beyond their usual highs. (AP Photo/Paul White)

A woman splashes water from a pond onto her dog during hot weather in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Weather forecasters say Spain is expected to have its second heat wave in less than a month and that it will last at least until the weekend. Meteorologists said an overheated mass of air and warm African winds are driving temperatures in the Iberian Peninsula beyond their usual highs. (AP Photo/Paul White)

A woman walks with an umbrella to protect against the sun in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Weather forecasters say Spain is expected to have its second heat wave in less than a month and that it will last at least until the weekend. Meteorologists said an overheated mass of air and warm African winds are driving temperatures in the Iberian Peninsula beyond their usual highs. (AP Photo/Paul White)