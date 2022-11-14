Fired deputy who was charged with assault wins sheriff race

“I think a lot of people could see that this sure felt like a political ploy to undermine a campaign,” he said in a phone interview.

In August, current Sheriff Roger Langevin called Grismore's actions “egregious” and said he had been notified by deputies. He referred the case to the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office, which requested a state police review.

Last month, Grismore pleaded not guilty to simple assault and said Monday that he’s confident he will be acquitted.

Lauer said Monday that it was difficult race as a write-in candidate. “I had just about three months to do my campaigning and try to get my name out there," he said. "It was a difficult situation to be in.”