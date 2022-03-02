Fired cop says he did nothing wrong in Breonna Taylor raid

Hankison said he decided “to get out of that fatal funnel as quickly as possible and get to a location where I can return rounds,” so he ran around a corner where he could see more muzzle flashes through a sliding glass door and a bedroom window, despite their closed blinds and curtains. Only one round was fired by Taylor’s boyfriend, who said he thought an intruder was breaking in.

“I knew Sgt. Mattingly was down and I knew they were trying to get to him and it appeared to me they were being executed with this rifle," Hankison said. “I thought I could put rounds through that bedroom window and stop the threat.”

Hankison said he fired first into the patio door, and when he saw continued muzzle flashes, he fired into the bedroom window of Taylor's apartment. He is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, a felony that carries a sentence of one to five years.

The prosecution finished presenting its case on Tuesday with testimony from Chelsey Napper, who called 911 after Hankison's gunfire ripped through her apartment, which shared a common wall with Taylor's. Hankison is charged with endangering Napper, her 5-year-old son and her boyfriend, Cody Etherton, while his fellow officers exchanged gunfire with Taylor's boyfriend during the raid next door.

Hankison was fired by police for shooting “blindly” during the raid on March 13, 2020. He fired 10 shots, none of which hit Taylor or her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker. No police were charged in the Black woman’s death.

Walker told investigators that he had fired a single shot with a handgun because he thought intruders were breaking in. Walker’s bullet hit Mattingly in the leg, and Mattingly and another officer, Myles Cosgrove, opened fire in response, killing Taylor.

Hankison told investigators about two weeks after the raid that he had looked inside Taylor's apartment once officers broke open the door and thought he saw “a figure in a shooting stance” with a long gun or AR-15 rifle. His lawyer said Hankison then backed away, rounded a corner and fired shots through Taylor’s sliding glass door and bedroom window to “defend and save the lives of his fellow officers.”

During opening statements, prosecutors emphasized to jurors that the case is not about the killing of Taylor or police decisions that led to the raid. They said the focus should be on Hankison's shots and the near harm they caused.

Caption Chelsey Napper, the next door neighbor of Breonna Taylor, holds up an exhibit during questioning from the prosecution Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison is currently on trial, charged with wanton endangerment for shooting through Breonna Taylor's apartment into the home of Napper during botched police raid that killed Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool) Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Caption Circuit Judge Ann Bailey Smith, right, listens to defense attorney Stewart Mathews as he argues for a summary judgement in the trial of former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Louisville, Ky. Hankison is currently on trial, charged with wanton endangerment for shooting through Breonna Taylor's apartment into the home of her neighbors during botched police raid that killed Taylor. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool) Credit: Timothy D. Easley