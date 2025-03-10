Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Fire that damaged four Tesla Cybertrucks in Seattle under investigation

Seattle fire officials said a late Sunday fire damaged four Tesla Cybertrucks
Updated 1 minute ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle fire officials said a late Sunday fire that damaged four Tesla Cybertrucks is under investigation.

The four Cybertrucks were parked in a Tesla lot in Seattle’s industrial district.

No one was injured, and the four trucks were the only property damaged. The first call came at 11:13 p.m. Sunday, said David Cuerpo, Seattle Fire spokesperson.

Tesla has been a target of protests and vandalism in the U.S. and elsewhere after CEO Elon Musk took a prominent role in President Donald Trump's administration. People have protested Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which has been moving to slash the size of the federal government through large-scale layoffs, contract cancellations and other moves.

Police in Oregon last week said they are working with the FBI to investigate gunshots fired at a Tesla dealership. That shooting came a week after federal prosecutors in Denver charged a woman in connection with vandalism against a Tesla dealership in Colorado, including Molotov cocktails being thrown at vehicles and the words "Nazi cars" spray-painted on the building.

ATF investigators and a member of the Seattle Fire Department inspect burned Tesla Cybertrucks at a Tesla lot in Seattle, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

ATF investigators and a member of the Seattle Fire Department inspect burned Tesla Cybertrucks at a Tesla lot in Seattle, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

ATF investigators take apart and document a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

ATF investigators inspect burned Tesla Cybertrucks at a Tesla lot in Seattle, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A member of the Seattle Fire Department inspects a burned Tesla Cybertruck at a Tesla lot in Seattle, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A sign hangs at the Tesla lot where Tesla Cybertrucks burned in Seattle, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

This photo released by the Tigard Police Department, shows shattered windows of a Tesla dealership, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Tigard. Oreg. (Tigard Police Department via AP)

Credit: AP

Oregon police investigate nighttime gunshots that shattered windows at a Tesla dealership

Elon Musk tells Republican lawmakers he's not to blame for federal firings

Trump administration to drop lawsuit against Louisiana petrochemical plant, AP sources say

The Latest

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and U.S. President Donald Trump give a joint news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Credit: AP

For Trump the peace negotiator, might makes right. History offers different lessons

7m ago

Eddie George relishes challenge in taking over at Bowling Green

8m ago

Dow drops 890 and S&P 500 sinks 2.7% as worries deepen about damage to the economy from trade strife

10m ago

Featured

State senators Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, and RaShaun Kemp, D-Atlanta, fist bump at the Senate at the Capitol in Atlanta on Crossover Day, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES RECAP

Crossover Day means major votes at the Gold Dome: Live updates

Thursday was Crossover Day in the Georgia General Assembly, one of the busiest days of the year at the Capitol where legislators voted on dozens of bills.

Kandi Burruss’ Blaze restaurant owes $154K in rent, repairs, lawsuit says

The landlord of Kandi Burruss’ restaurant Blaze Steak & Seafood has sued the Xscape songstress and former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and her restaurant groups.

EXCLUSIVE

Chastain Park concert venue gets a new name from a Georgia-based bank

The popular Atlanta concert venue will have a new name as Georgia-based Synovus Bank enters a new naming rights partnership with Live Nation.