Fire that damaged four Tesla Cybertrucks in Seattle under investigation

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle fire officials said a late Sunday fire that damaged four Tesla Cybertrucks is under investigation.
The four Cybertrucks were parked in a Tesla lot in Seattle’s industrial district.
No one was injured, and the four trucks were the only property damaged. The first call came at 11:13 p.m. Sunday, said David Cuerpo, Seattle Fire spokesperson.
Tesla has been a target of protests and vandalism in the U.S. and elsewhere after CEO Elon Musk took a prominent role in President Donald Trump's administration. People have protested Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which has been moving to slash the size of the federal government through large-scale layoffs, contract cancellations and other moves.
Police in Oregon last week said they are working with the FBI to investigate gunshots fired at a Tesla dealership. That shooting came a week after federal prosecutors in Denver charged a woman in connection with vandalism against a Tesla dealership in Colorado, including Molotov cocktails being thrown at vehicles and the words "Nazi cars" spray-painted on the building.
Credit: AP
