BreakingNews
Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has been arrested after 2 weeks on the run in Pennsylvania

Fire in Vietnam's capital kills at least 56 when it engulfs an apartment building

Authorities say a fire in a nine-story apartment building in Vietnam’s capital has killed at least 56 people, including at least four children, while an additional 37 people are being treated for injuries

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ANIRUDDHA GHOSAL – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
X

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A fire in a nine-story apartment building in Vietnam’s capital killed at least 56 people, including at least four children, and injured at least 37, authorities said Wednesday

The fire started just before midnight Tuesday in a building housing about 150 residents. Firefighters contained the blaze, but the building's location at end of a narrow alley made rescue operations difficult. Dozens of people remained trapped in the building until after dawn, state media reports said.

Of the 56 people confirmed dead, the police have identified 39 victims, the state-owned Viet Nam News said Wednesday evening, citing Hanoi police. State-owned national television channel VTV said four children were among those killed. Initial reports about the death toll were unclear since the injured and dead were taken to different hospitals across the city.

Many of the dozens being treated at hospitals suffered from smoke inhalation and injuries sustained during desperate attempts to escape the building.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which started around midnight in the parking area of the building, which had no emergency exit. The police have detained the building's owner as part of their investigation.

The building was a ‘tube house’ — a narrow, elongated house that is several stories high — and its residents included families and students. Images of the building showed its walls blackened by soot, with wires around it mangled by the heat.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chinh visited the building and extended his condolences to families of the victims.

“We must take this as a lesson" to improve fire prevention and firefighting, he said, adding that "regulations must be taken seriously so we can avoid a tragedy like this."

Last year, a blaze at a karaoke parlor in southern Vietnam’s Binh Duong province killed 32 people.

___

Associated Press journalist Hau Dinh in Hanoi, Vietnam contributed

___

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Chemical firms sue Rome and AJC to block PFAS settlement terms release6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

BREAKING
Atlanta Housing Authority CEO Eugene Jones to resign
1h ago

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: NL home run record now in hand; Next up MLB mark
4h ago

Credit: Robin Kemp

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Harsh reality catches up with plucky Clayton County news site
5h ago

Credit: Robin Kemp

TORPY AT LARGE
OPINION: Harsh reality catches up with plucky Clayton County news site
5h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

The CDC recommends anyone 6 months or older get updated COVID shot
22m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

The iPhone 12 emits too much radiation and Apple must take it off the market, French...
6m ago
What to know about renters insurance and what it does and doesn't cover
10m ago
New England getting more rain, watching Hurricane Lee's path after flooding, sinkholes
17m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

16 with Georgia connections among those remembered on 22nd Sept. 11 Day
PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top