Fire tears through hotel in eastern Indian city of Kolkata, killing at least 14 people

Police say a fire tore through a hotel in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata, killing at least 14 people
Updated 37 minutes ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — A fire tore through a hotel in the city of Kolkata in eastern India, killing at least 14 people, police said Wednesday.

Senior police officer Manoj Kumar Verma told reporters that the fire broke out Tuesday evening at the Rituraj Hotel in central Kolkata and was doused after an effort that took six fire engines. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Photos and videos carried in Indian media showed people trying to escape through the windows and narrow ledges of the building.

Kolkata’s The Telegraph newspaper reported that at least one person died when he jumped off the terrace trying to escape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X that he was “anguished” by the loss of lives in the fire.

Fires are common in India, where builders and residents often flout building laws and safety codes. Activists say builders often cut corners on safety to save costs and have accused civic authorities of negligence and apathy.

In 2022, at least 27 people were killed when a massive fire tore though a four-story commercial building in New Delhi.

Firefighters inspect a hotel building which caught fire on Tuesday resulting in several deaths, in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Local people gather in front of a hotel building which caught fire on Tuesday resulting in several deaths, in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Firefighters inspect a hotel building which caught fire on Tuesday resulting in several deaths, in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Firefighters stand as policemen guard the entrance of a hotel building which caught fire on Tuesday resulting in several deaths, in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Firefighters inspect a hotel building which caught fire on Tuesday resulting in several deaths, in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, April 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Indian security officers inspect the site in Pahalgam where militants indiscriminately opened fired at tourists on Tuesday, Pahalgam, Indian controlled Kashmir, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo)

