Fire-ravaged New Mexico villages cling to faith, ‘querencia’

Favorable winds recently helped firefighters, but conditions are expected to worsen over the weekend, with consecutive days of red flag warnings. Forecasters warned of potentially historic conditions.

“There's not going to be any letup in these winds,” said John Pendergrast, an air resource adviser on the fire.

In trying times, the largely Hispanic working-class neighborhoods here rely on faith, community and the lessons of those who came before them. Simply put, it’s querencia — a love of home or attachment to a place.

Some described fleeing the wildfire and imagining the faces of their neighbors in the lush valleys who they've helped with baling hay, fixing cars or harvesting firewood.

“One of my neighbors described it as seeing the mountains around us burn is really like seeing a loved one burn,” said Fidel Trujillo, whose family evacuated from the tiny town of Mora. “And I don’t think that’s any kind of exaggeration.”

Religion is infused in homes across the mountains, with many residents hanging a cross above their doors. Elected officials and fire managers frequently credited prayer when winds calmed enough to allow firefighters to get a better handle on the blaze. They prayed even more when things got tough. Some started novenas, or nine-day prayers, and encouraged family and friends to join in.

The preservation of faith in this region was somewhat out of necessity. The Spanish settled the area centuries ago, but the Catholic Church as an institution was far away. Even now, deacons and priests rotate among the mission churches for Mass or to perform sacraments. People like Trujillo and his wife serve as mayordomos, or caretakers of those churches.

Also layered on the landscape are historic Spanish land grants, large ranches, traditional irrigation systems known as acequias, and moradas, which are meeting spaces for a religious brotherhood known as penitentes.

Prayer is intertwined in everything, Trujillo says, something that was passed down through generations. His dad has marked spots along hiking trails with crosses as a reminder to “pause, pray and give thanks," Trujillo said.

By the grace of God, he said, his father-in-law's ranch house in El Carmen survived the fire, and so did his childhood home in Ledoux. He's unsure about his current residence in Mora amid a valley prized for its Christmas trees.

“Sometimes when things are beyond your control, you have to lean on that faith,” Trujillo said. “That’s what faith is.”

For many New Mexicans, regardless of where they live, the pull back home is strong.

Felicia Ortiz, president of the Nevada board of education, recently bought 36 acres (14.5 hectares) behind one of the mission churches to maintain roots in New Mexico. The land burned, but she's hopeful some trees remain.

Nearby at her childhood home in Rociada, she remembers stomping on the dirt to make adobe bricks and peeling logs her family harvested to build a barn. She and her sister skated on a frozen pond in the yard and sledded down the hills. They watched the full moon rise over a tree next to their playhouse as her dad played “Bad Moon Rising” on vinyl.

Flames destroyed the house.

“I look at the pictures, and it looks like something out of a horror movie,” Ortiz said. “The tree that I had a swing on, it’s just a stick. The big piñon tree where we picked piñon, it’s like palitos (little sticks) now.”

Las Vegas Mayor Louie Trujillo called northern New Mexicans physically, emotionally and spiritually strong — “a breed of our own.” Many residents invoked the teachings and resilient spirits of their ancestors when offering up their homes to evacuees, feeding them, rescuing animals and starting fundraisers.

Garcia and her 9-year-old son, Leoncio, took refuge during the coronavirus pandemic at her parents' ranch in Sapello and haven't left. It's where her family milked cows and made cheese to sell to neighbors. It's where she sat among the trees overlooking the valley and dreamt about going to college and helping her family.

More recently, the trees gave her the solace she needed to write a chapter in a book about female trailblazers.

When fleeing, she grabbed pictures of relatives and a bag with religious items that she carried on a 100-mile (160-kilometer) pilgrimage she organized and walked for 10 years.

“If our ranch and our trees are still there, what I keep seeing is an opportunity to offer space for healing for folks to come and sit with the trees that they've lost," she said.

Fonseca is a member of the AP's Race and Ethnicity team. Follow her on Twitter at http://twitter.com/FonsecaAP

Caption An electronic sign outside a business in Las Vegas, New Mexico, on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, asks passersby to "Pray for Rain" as a massive wildfire spreads in the nearby mountains. Many New Mexico families are deep-rooted not only in the land but in their faith. As the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. marches across the high alpine forests and grasslands of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, they've pleaded with God for intervention in the form of rain and calm winds, and protection for their neighbors and beloved landscape. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert

Caption This April 14, 2017, photo provided by Fidel Trujillo shows a group praying at the foot of a cross on Good Friday in Holman, New Mexico. Residents of the community were forced to evacuate because of a wildfire that has marched across 258 square miles of high alpine forest and grasslands at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains. (Fidel Trujillo via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption This 2009 photo provided by Felicia Ortiz shows Ortiz, far left, her father Carlos and her sister Vanessa inside the Santo Niño church in Rociada, New Mexico. A wildfire that is burning at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains has destroyed property Ortiz owns in northern New Mexico and her childhood home nearby. (Felicia Ortiz via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption Crosses and religious quotes adorn the walls of Martina Gonzales' Las Vegas, New Mexico home on Tuesday, May, 3, 2022. Many New Mexico families are deep-rooted not only in the land but in their faith. As the largest wildfire burning in the U.S. marches across the high alpine forests and grasslands of the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, they've pleaded with God for intervention in the form of rain and calm winds, and protection for their neighbors and beloved landscape. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert) Credit: Thomas Peipert

Caption This undated photo provided by Felicia Ortiz shows the inside of the Santo Niño church in Rociada, New Mexico. A wildfire that is burning at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains has destroyed property Ortiz owns in northern New Mexico and her childhood home nearby. (Felicia Ortiz via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption This undated photo provided by Fidel Trujillo shows Trujillo, far right, stopping to say a prayer in the forest near Ledoux, New Mexico, with his sons, Joseph, far left, and Jace. Residents of the community were forced to evacuate because of a wildfire that has marched across 258 square miles of high alpine forest and grasslands at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains. (Fidel Trujillo via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Caption This undated photo provided by Fidel Trujillo shows his sons, Joseph on the left, and Jace walking down a road in Mora, New Mexico. Residents of the tiny town were forced to evacuate because of a wildfire that has marched across 258 square miles of high alpine forest and grasslands at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains. Credit: Fidel Trujillo

Caption This undated photo provided by Fidel Trujillo shows his sons, Joseph and Jace, with their grandfather Harold Nolan on Nolan's ranch in El Carmen, New Mexico. Nolan's home, barn and a storage shed on the property survived in a wildfire that has marched across 258 square miles of high alpine forest and grasslands at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains. Credit: Fidel Trujillo

Caption This undated photo provided by Scott Zunker shows the San José mission church in Ledoux, N.M. Residents of the community were forced to evacuate because of a wildfire that has marched across 258 square miles of high alpine forest and grasslands at the southern tip of the Rocky Mountains. (Scott Zunker via AP) Credit: Uncredited