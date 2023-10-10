Fire tears through a parking garage at London's Luton Airport, and 5 people have been hospitalized

A massive fire has torn through a newly built parking garage at one of London’s international airports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 37 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — A massive fire tore through a newly built parking garage at one of London's international airports early Wednesday, and four firefighters and an airport employee were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

All flights at Luton Airport were suspended until 3 p.m. U.K. time Wednesday, the airport said in a statement, and would-be passengers were asked to stay away because emergency crews were still on scene and access was restricted.

Luton, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of central London, is a hub for budget airlines such as easyJet, Ryanair and others.

In addition to the five people hospitalized, a sixth person was treated at the scene.

Video posted on social media and on British news outlets’ websites showed police and fire department vehicles gathered outside a multi-story parking structure where the top level was engulfed in flames.

The parking garage for Terminal 2 partially collapsed after the fire started around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Russell Taylor, 41, an account director from Kinross in Scotland, saw the flames after flying in to Luton from Edinburgh. He told the PA news agency that he first saw a couple of fire engines with a car on fire on an upper level.

"A few minutes later most of the upper floor was alight, car alarms were going off with loud explosions from cars going up in flames," he said. "The speed in which the fire took hold was incredible.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Prosecution witness list grows in Trump Fulton election case11h ago

Gwinnett rec board member resigns over ‘Promised Land’ project
19h ago

14-year-old arrested, charged with murder in Lithonia shooting that killed teen
16h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited return to Midtown
13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlantans celebrate Krispy Kreme’s long-awaited return to Midtown
13h ago

Atlanta police chief fires officer after church deacon dies during arrest
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israeli village near the Gaza border lies in ruin, filled with the bodies of residents...
13m ago
Ukraine President Zelenskyy at NATO defense ministers meeting seeking more support to...
29m ago
Australian-Chinese journalist detained for 3 years in China returns to Australia
36m ago
Featured

Credit: Rich Schultz

Going to Philly? Take our advice on what to do and see
14h ago
Savor the colors of fall at these Georgia parks
15h ago
‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top