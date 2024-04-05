Nation & World News

Sen. Bernie Sanders's office in Vermont caught fire. Arson is suspected, but the motive is unclear

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Police in Vermont are seeking a suspect who allegedly started a fire Friday outside the office of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. The small blaze caused minor damages but no injuries.

Authorities say an unknown male suspect sprayed what they described as a possible accelerant on the office door, set it on fire and fled. They said the suspect remained at large and no motive had been established.

“A significant fire engulfed the door and part of the vestibule, impeding the egress of staff members who were working in the office and endangering their lives,” Burlington police said in a statement. “The sprinkler system then engaged and largely extinguished the fire.”

Earlier in the day, the Burlington Fire Department said it responded to a call Friday morning and found a fire between the vestibule, the elevator and the entrance door of Sanders' third-floor office in Burlington. The office door suffered moderate fire damage and much of the third floor sustained significant water damage. The offices of Sanders and those nearby were evacuated.

A spokesperson for Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Sanders was not at the office.

