BreakingNews
Judge denies Kemp’s motion to quash grand jury testimony
ajc logo
X

Fire on Baltic Sea ferry is out, no injuries

National & World News
Updated 1 hour ago
A fire has been reported on passenger ferry in the Baltic Sea with nearly 300 people but officials said the blaze — which was described as “limited” — was put out

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A fire was reported Monday on a passenger ferry carrying nearly 300 people from Sweden to Latvia but officials said the blaze — which they described as “limited” — was put out. No one was reported injured.

The ferry was north of Sweden's Baltic Sea island of Gotland when the fire broke out. No one was evacuated but one person on the ferry said passengers had gathered on the upper deck.

The Swedish ferry company Stena Line said 241 passengers and 58 crew members were onboard the Stena Scandica that was traveling from Nynashamn in Sweden to Ventspils in Latvia. The fire was on a refrigerated truck.

The vessel will be towed to Nynashamn with all its passengers, said Lisa Mjörning of the Swedish Maritime Administration, according to the Swedish news agency TT.

Seven nearby ships and three helicopter were sent to the scene as a precaution.

Earlier in the day, Stefan Elfström, a spokesperson for Stena Line, told Swedish broadcaster SVT that the company was informed about a fire “on a limited scale” with no reports of injuries.

Norwegian newspaper VG quoted passenger Giedrius Didoras as saying that passengers all had gathered on the upper deck.

“The ferry has stopped,” he said. “We can’t see any of the flames, but we can see smoke coming from both sides of the ferry.”

The Goteborg, Sweden-based ferry company says it is one of the word’s largest ferry companies, with 38 vessels that take more than 25,000 trips a year. It has 4,300 employees across Europe.

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: National Republicans going all-in for Herschel Walker3h ago
BREAKING: 1 arrested, 1 at large in shooting that killed 7-year-old girl
2h ago
What a fish fry, a Democratic bash and Ted Cruz tell us about Georgia politics
5h ago
Georgia Tech’s volleyball team aspires to next level after breakthrough
3h ago
Georgia Tech’s volleyball team aspires to next level after breakthrough
3h ago
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
22m ago
The Latest
'Zombie ice' from Greenland will raise sea level 10 inches
13m ago
Dutch soldier shot in Indianapolis dies of his injuries
13m ago
Iraqi Shiite cleric plans to resign; followers storm palace
15m ago
Featured
Rory McIlroy celebrates with the trophy after winning the Tour Championship on Sunday at East Lake Golf Club. (Jason Getz/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: Jason Getz

This time in Georgia, McIlroy has reason to smile by besting Scheffler
13h ago
NASA scrubs launch of new moon rocket after engine problem
22m ago
Georgians gather to say goodbye to former first lady Sandra Deal
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top