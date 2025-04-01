Nation & World News
Fire kills New York cat sanctuary founder and dozens of animals he rescued

Authorities say a fire burned down a Long Island cat shelter, killing its founder, who lived there, and at least 59 of the felines he rescued
Chris Arsenault, is shown with one of nearly 300 cats he cared for at his Happy Cat Sanctuary in Medford, N.Y., on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. (James Carbone/Newsday via AP)

Credit: AP

By JULIE WALKER – Associated Press
2 hours ago

A fire burned down a Long Island cat shelter, killing its founder, who lived there, and at least 59 of the felines he rescued, authorities said.

The fire at the Happy Cat Sanctuary in the hamlet of Medford was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Monday. The cause is under investigation.

The body of founder Christopher Arsenault, 65, was found in a back room, officials said.

“He appeared to be a very caring person,” said Roy Gross, chief of the Suffolk County SPCA. "His life was about the cats."

An estimated 150 cats are believed to have survived at the facility, which also included outdoor buildings, Gross said. Some of the surviving animals suffered burns and smoke inhalation. The SPCA and other animal rescue groups were working together to arrange care for them.

Arsenault founded Happy Cat in 2006 after the death of his 24-year-old son, Eric, in a motorcycle accident, according to the sanctuary's website. Arsenault described finding his calling when he came across a colony of 30 sick kittens and nursed them back to health.

At the time of the fire, he was planning to move the sanctuary from Long Island to a farm upstate, Gross said.

“Unfortunately, this disaster happened and now he’s gone,” Gross said. “Right now it’s in the early stages of trying to put all of this together to get these animals cared for.”

