ajc logo
X

Fire kills 38 at industrial wholesaler in central China

National & World News
46 minutes ago
A fire has killed 38 people at an industrial wholesaler in central China's Henan province

BEIJING (AP) — A fire has killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province.

Two other people were injured, the local government in part of Anyang city said in a statement Tuesday.

The fire was reported about 4:30 p.m. Monday and took firefighters about 3 1/2 hours to bring under control, the Wenfang district government said.

No word was given on the cause of the fire or how so many employees were killed, although China has a history of industrial accidents caused by lax regard to safety measures fueled by rising competition and abetted by corruption among officials. Poor storage conditions, locked exits and a lack of firefighting equipment are often cited as direct causes.

Online listings for the company, Kaixinda, said it was a wholesaler dealing in a wide range of industrial goods including what was described as specialized chemicals.

A massive 2015 explosion at a chemical warehouse in the northern port city of Tianjin killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers. The chemicals were found to be falsely registered and stored, with local officials found complicit in turning a blind eye to the potential threat.

More than 200 search and rescue workers and 60 firefighters responded to the Henan fire, according to the statement.

The densely populated and economically vital province has seen a number of deadly incidents leading to the arrest of local officials.

Five were arrested after a building collapse that killed 53 people on the outskirts of the provincial capital Changsha in April.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison in tax evasion case1h ago

Credit: John Spink / AJC

BREAKING: Saturday voting upheld in Georgia U.S. Senate runoff
4h ago

Credit: AP

Even if Georgia Tech loses to UGA, Jackets still have path to bowl
8h ago

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

South Georgia mother charged with murder in toddler’s death
4h ago

Credit: Chatham County Police Department

South Georgia mother charged with murder in toddler’s death
4h ago

Credit: Douglas County Sheriff's Office / Channel 2 Action News

Life in prison without parole for man who ran over Douglas County grandmother
1h ago
The Latest
Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanes dies at 79
13m ago
'It's the reflex': Veteran helped disarm gunman at gay club
18m ago
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Jack Dempsey

Gay bar shooting suspect faces murder, hate crime charges
49m ago
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
9 of the most dazzling holiday light displays in Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top