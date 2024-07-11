Small fire in towering spire of medieval cathedral in French city of Rouen is under control

Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol first posted on the social media platform X around midday that "the beginning of a fire" was underway "on the spire of Rouen cathedral.”

Less than 90 minutes later, Stephane Gouezec, of the Seine-Maritime firefighters, said the source of the blaze had been located — some 120 meters (some 400 feet) high — and the fire contained. Crews were working to ensure there were no remaining “hot spots,” he added.

But he told reporters the risk of the flames spreading was low because the fire was in an area where there was mostly metal.

Gouezec said construction workers were the first to notice the fire and alerted authorities.

The cathedral was evacuated and a security perimeter put in place, according to regional officials. Archbishop Dominique Lebrun told French media that the structure was expected to reopen Friday.

Witnesses in Rouen were jittery since the memory of Paris' Notre Dame blaze is still etched in the national consciousness. It caught fire five years ago, also while under renovation, and is scheduled to reopen in December after an unprecedented reconstruction effort. The cause of that fire was deemed an accident.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

