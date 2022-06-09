ajc logo
X

Fire in office building in South Korea kills at least 7

South Korean police officers and firefighters check around the scene of a fire in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Multiple people were killed and dozens of others were injured Thursday in the fire that spread through the office building in South Korea's Daegu city, local fire and police officials said. (Park Se-jin/Yonhap via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
South Korean police officers and firefighters check around the scene of a fire in Daegu, South Korea, Thursday, June 9, 2022. Multiple people were killed and dozens of others were injured Thursday in the fire that spread through the office building in South Korea's Daegu city, local fire and police officials said. (Park Se-jin/Yonhap via AP)

National & World News
Updated 34 minutes ago
At least seven people have been killed and dozens injured in a fire that spread through an office building in South Korea’s Daegu city

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least seven people were killed and dozens of others were injured Thursday in a fire that spread through an office building in South Korea’s Daegu city, local fire and police officials said.

Dozens of firefighters and vehicles were deployed to put out the blaze, which began around 10:55 a.m. on the second floor of a seven-floor office building near the city’s district court, said Shin Ju-han, a Daegu Fire Department official. Seven people were so far confirmed as dead and 35 others were hospitalized with injuries, including nine whose conditions are serious.

South Korean media published photos they said were received from witnesses that show smoke emerging from the building in Beomeo-dong, an affluent business district in Daegu, which is South Korea’s fourth-largest city and home to more than 2.6 million people.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. The Daegu Metropolitan Police didn’t immediately confirm whether there was a possibility of arson.

Editors' Picks
College Park city manager fired after four months on job12h ago
Anchor Shiba Russell leaving 11Alive after six years
10h ago
TSA investigates if screening missed firearm at Hartsfield-Jackson
8h ago
Cobb pharmacist, 72, gets 15 years in prison for supplying illegal prescriptions
13h ago
Cobb pharmacist, 72, gets 15 years in prison for supplying illegal prescriptions
13h ago
Northside Hospital fined over $1M for failure to share medical prices
7h ago
The Latest
Curry comes up limping after mad scramble in Warriors loss
5m ago
LEADING OFF: Strasburg returns to majors; Trout, Alonso sit
10m ago
Celtics beat Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals
22m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top