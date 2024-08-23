Fire in northern Serbia kills 6

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A fire in a northern Serbian city early Friday killed six people, including four children, police said.

The fire erupted around 3 a.m. in Novi Sad, some 90 kilometers (54 miles) north of Belgrade, the capital, said the Interior Minister Ivica Dacic.

An emergency doctor told state television channel RTS that all the victims were already dead when the medical team reached the scene.