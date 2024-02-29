Nation & World News

Fire in Bangladesh capital leaves at least 43 people dead, health minister says

Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed at least 43 people and injured dozens of others
Firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — A fire at a six-story shopping mall in the Bangladeshi capital overnight killed at least 43 people and injured dozens of others, the health minister said Friday.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said the fire broke out late Thursday in the building in Dhaka’s downtown area. Firefighters rescued survivors and pulled out bodies, and by early Friday, at least 43 people died and at least 22 others were being treated, he said.

Firefighters said the fire began in a popular restaurant on the first floor of the mall in a busy commercial district at the heart of the capital, and that many people were trapped by the fire.

The cause of the fire could not immediately be determined.

Sen said at least 33 people, including women and children, were declared dead at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, while at least 10 others died after being taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

More than a dozen firefighting units were deployed to douse the fire that broke out at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall, said Fire Service and Civil Defense Director General Brig. Gen. Md. Main Uddin.

At 75 people, including 42 who were unconscious, were rescued from the building, rescuers said.

