Fire damages homes in southern Greece; more blazes active

But two fires still threaten Greek nature reserves, one in the northeastern region of Thrace, close to the Turkish border, and another in the region of Western Macedonia.

Three other fires erupted Sunday, one in Western Macedonia, another in central Greece and the third on the island of Crete.

In the Dadia Forest, which hosts a number of rare bird species, firefighters and aid workers rescued injured animals and took them in for treatment. Late Sunday that blaze expanded again, forcing residents of the village of Dadia to evacuate for the second time in three days.

Hot and dry conditions, along with gusty winds, have prevailed for weeks in Greece. A heat wave that arrived Saturday pushed temperature past 41 degrees Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places. The heat is expected to persist for several days.

Combined Shape Caption A farmers drives his tractor next a fire near the village of Krestena south of Ancient Olympia, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) southwest of Athens, as authorities evacuate urgently another five villages in the area, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. There are at least six more fires burning across Greece, according to the fire service, with three of those burning for several days. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

Combined Shape Caption A spark lights on a a power cable as fire burns near the village of Krestena south of Ancient Olympia, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) southwest of Athens, while authorities evacuate urgently another five villages in the area, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. There are at least six more fires burning across Greece, according to the fire service, with three of those burning for several days.(Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

Combined Shape Caption A Volonteer uses a hose to extinguish the fire near the village of Krestena south of Ancient Olympia, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) southwest of Athens, as authorities evacuate urgently another five villages in the area, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. There are at least six more fires burning across Greece, according to the fire service, with three of those burning for several days. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

Combined Shape Caption Fire burns on a hill with pine trees near the village of Krestena south of Ancient Olympia, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) southwest of Athens, as authorities evacuate urgently another five villages in the area, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. There are at least six more fires burning across Greece, according to the fire service, with three of those burning for several days. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

Combined Shape Caption A firefighting helicopter throws water near the village of Krestena south of Ancient Olympia, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) southwest of Athens, as authorities evacuate urgently another five villages in the area, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. There are at least six more fires burning across Greece, according to the fire service, with three of those burning for several days. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

Combined Shape Caption Fire burns behind a house near the village of Krestena south of Ancient Olympia, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) southwest of Athens, as authorities evacuate urgently another five villages in the area, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. There are at least six more fires burning across Greece, according to the fire service, with three of those burning for several days.(Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

Combined Shape Caption A view of a burnt house following a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. A fire that broke Saturday morning on the Greek island of Lesbos prompted authorities to call for the evacuation of the Vatera resort on the south side of the island. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas) Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas

Combined Shape Caption A firefighter aircraft drops water over a forest fire as smoke rises near Vrisa village, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. A fire that broke Saturday morning on the Greek island of Lesbos prompted authorities to call for the evacuation of the Vatera resort on the south side of the island. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas) Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas

Combined Shape Caption A firefighting airplane throws water near the village of Krestena south of Ancient Olympia, about 320 kilometers (200 miles) southwest of Athens, as authorities evacuate urgently another five villages in the area, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. There are at least six more fires burning across Greece, according to the fire service, with three of those burning for several days. (Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr via AP) Credit: Giannis Spyrounis

Combined Shape Caption A firefighting aircraft flies over a forest fire near the beach resort of Vatera, on the eastern Aegean island of Lesbos, on Sunday, July 24, 2022. A fire that broke Saturday morning on the Greek island of Lesbos prompted authorities to call for the evacuation of the Vatera resort on the south side of the island. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas) Credit: Panagiotis Balaskas