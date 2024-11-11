Breaking: Brian Bohannon: ‘I want to be clear that I did not step down’ from KSU football coach job
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Fire crews gain greater control over destructive Southern California wildfire

Authorities say favorable weather conditions have helped fire crews gain more control over a Southern California wildfire that has destroyed 134 structures
A burned vehicle sits among a destroyed home in the Mountain Fire, Nov. 6, 2024, near Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

AP

AP

A burned vehicle sits among a destroyed home in the Mountain Fire, Nov. 6, 2024, near Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) (AP)
5 hours ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Favorable weather conditions helped fire crews gain more control over a Southern California wildfire that has destroyed 134 structures and damaged dozens more, authorities reported Sunday.

Crews increased containment of the Mountain Fire to 26% in Ventura County northwest of Los Angeles, up from 21% on Saturday night. The fire's size remains around 32 square miles (about 83 square kilometers).

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Inspection teams continue to assess damage.

Evacuation orders were downgraded Saturday to warnings for residents in several areas of Ventura County as gusty winds subsided and firefighters were aided by mild temperatures and low humidity.

“The fire continues to creep and smolder in steep rugged terrain. Threats remain to critical infrastructure, highways, and communities,” according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, better known as Cal Fire.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning and exploded in size with the arrival of dry, warm and gusty northeast Santa Ana winds, forcing thousands of residents to flee and threatening 3,500 structures in suburban neighborhoods, ranches and agricultural areas around the community of Camarillo.

Agriculture officials assessing the toll on farmland sown with avocado, citrus and berries estimated the damage at $2.4 million, the Ventura County Star reported.

Another round of northeast winds was expected Tuesday, but humidity was expected to rise and gusts were not expected to surge as high as those that fanned the fire, National Weather Service meteorologist Ryan Walbrun said.

The region northwest of Los Angeles has seen some of California’s most destructive fires over the years. The Mountain Fire swiftly grew from less than half a square mile (about 1.2 square kilometers) to more than 16 square miles (41 square kilometers) in little more than five hours on Wednesday, with gusts topping 61 mph (98 kph).

Red flag warnings indicating conditions for high fire danger expired in most of the region Thursday.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency in Ventura County.

Firefighters work against the Mountain Fire, Nov. 6, 2024, near Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

A home burns in the Mountain Fire, Nov. 6, 2024, in Camarillo, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Tiffany Hobelman leads Koshan from an enclosure at Swanhill Farms as the Mountain Fire burns in Moorpark, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Louie Gonzalez, foreground, and his mother, Kathy, background center, visit Kathy's home devastated in the Mountain Fire in Camarillo, Calif., Nov. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

A firefighter battling the Mountain Fire watches flames from a firing operation burn off vegetation around Swanhill Farms in Moorpark, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Inmate firefighters battle the Mountain Fire at Swanhill Farms in Moorpark, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Firefighters advance on destructive blaze in California, aided by slower winds
Placeholder Image

AP

Fire crews on both US coasts battle wildfires; 1 death in New York-New Jersey fire2h ago
Placeholder Image

AP

Another round of powerful, dry winds to raise wildfire risk across California
Florida has nearly all ballots counted on Election Day, while California can take weeks...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Haiti replaces its prime minister, marking more turmoil in its democratic transition...7m ago
Storm-weary Philippines forcibly evacuates thousands as another typhoon hits11m ago
Hurts accounts for 4 TDs as Eagles roll past bumbling, Prescott-less Cowboys 34-615m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Ben Gray

43rd Georgia Veterans Day Parade brings out patriotism, unity
A Cobb student warned friends about a shooting threat. He was expelled for it
Saints hold on to defeat Falcons, 20-17