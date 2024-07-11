Nation & World News

Fire breaks out in the spire of the medieval cathedral in the French city of Rouen

French authorities say a fire has broken out on the spire of the medieval cathedral in the Normandy city of Rouen
FILE - The crowd gather outside the Rouen cathedral, Normandy, during the funeral mass for Father Hamel, Tuesday, Aug.2, 2016. French authorities say a fire broke out Thursday JULY 11, 2024 on the spire of the medieval cathedral in the Normandy city of Rouen. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The crowd gather outside the Rouen cathedral, Normandy, during the funeral mass for Father Hamel, Tuesday, Aug.2, 2016. French authorities say a fire broke out Thursday JULY 11, 2024 on the spire of the medieval cathedral in the Normandy city of Rouen. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
Updated 19 minutes ago

PARIS (AP) — A fire broke out Thursday in the spire of the medieval cathedral in the northern French city of Rouen, authorities said.

Witnesses speaking on BFM television described smoke emanating from the spire, and recalled a devastating fire in 2019 at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris that toppled its spire and collapsed its roof.

The cathedral in Rouen in Normandy is widely known from a series of paintings by impressionist Claude Monet.

Mayor Nicolas Mayer-Rossignol posted on the social media platform X that “the beginning of a fire is underway on the spire of the cathedral of Rouen. The origin is unknown at this stage. All public resources are mobilized.”

The regional administration posted online that the cathedral was evacuated and a security perimeter is in place.

The cathedral in Paris, a major landmark, is scheduled to reopen in December after an unprecedented reconstruction effort. The cause of that fire was deemed an accident.

FILE - The crowd gather outside the Rouen cathedral, Normandy, during the funeral mass for Father Hamel, Tuesday, Aug.2, 2016. French authorities say a fire broke out Thursday JULY 11, 2024 on the spire of the medieval cathedral in the Normandy city of Rouen. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of Jason Dozier

Atlanta leaders look to support legacy businesses57m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Georgia Democrat shares unlikely tie with potential Trump VP pick
1h ago

THURSDAY’S WEATHER
Another low humidity day makes for pleasant heat
1h ago

Credit: Courtesy Toto USA

Clayton agency mum about incentives to bath company for plant expansion
2h ago

Credit: Courtesy Toto USA

Clayton agency mum about incentives to bath company for plant expansion
2h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

WATCH: Atlanta police release footage of Gwinnett transit bus hijacking
The Latest
Stock market today: Wall Street tips to losses on weakness in quarterly earnings from...
7m ago
EU accepts Apple pledge to let rivals access 'tap to pay' iPhone tech to resolve...
11m ago
PepsiCo second quarter profits jump, but demand continues to slip with prices higher
23m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Two key Braves relievers have rare off night in loss to D-backs that snaps win streak
How to see free movies at Tara Theatre Atlanta this weekend
What Georgia abortion rights advocates say about shift in GOP party platform