Fire breaks out at London's Somerset House, home to priceless works by Van Gogh, Cezanne

Emergency services outside Somerset House in central London. Saturday Aug. 17, 2024, after a fire broke out the large neoclassical arts venue.

Updated 19 minutes ago

LONDON (AP) — A fire broke out Saturday at Somerset House, a large arts venue on the River Thames in central London.

Smoke billowed from the building and flames could be seen coming from the roof as firefighters on tall ladders showered it with water.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, the London Fire Brigade said. Fifteen engines and about 100 firefighters were deployed.

Somerset House said all staff and the public were safe and the site was closed. The venue had been scheduled to host a breakdancing event.

The neoclassical building, which is nearly 250 years old, houses the Courtauld Gallery that features works by Van Gogh, Manet and Cezanne.

