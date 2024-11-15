Nation & World News
Fire breaks out at a Spanish nursing home, killing at least 10 people

Authorities in the Spanish city of Zaragoza say at least 10 people have died in a fire at a nursing home
Relatives waiting for news outside the nursing home where least 10 people have died in a fire in Zaragoza, Spain, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Ferran Mallol )

Credit: AP

Updated 17 minutes ago

MADRID (AP) — At least 10 people died in a blaze at a nursing home in Zaragoza, Spain, before firefighters managed to extinguish it , local authorities reported on Friday.

Authorities were alerted of the blaze early Friday morning in Villa Franca de Ebro, about 30 minutes from the northeastern city.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, local media reported.

Jorge Azcon, head of the regional government of Aragon, whose capital city is Zaragoza, confirmed the deaths and said on X, formerly Twitter, that all government events in the region were cancelled for the day.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also expressed his shock over the fire and deaths.

The fire took place just weeks after devastating flash floods in Valencia killed more than 200 people and destroyed thousands of homes. The floods were the worst natural disaster in Spain's recent history.

