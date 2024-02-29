Nation & World News

Fire at shopping mall in Bangladesh's capital kills at least 43 people

Bangladesh's health minister says a fire at a six-story shopping mall in the capital killed at least 43 people and injured dozens of others
Firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)
Updated 2 hours ago

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — A fire at a six-story shopping mall in the Bangladeshi capital killed at least 43 people and injured dozens of others, the health minister said Friday.

Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said the fire broke out late Thursday in the building in Dhaka’s downtown. Firefighters rescued survivors and pulled out bodies, and by early Friday, at least 43 people died and at least 22 others were being treated, he said.

Firefighters said the fire began in a popular restaurant on the first floor of the mall in a busy commercial district at the heart of the capital, and that many people were trapped by the fire.

The cause of the fire could not immediately be determined.

Sen said at least 33 people, including women and children, were declared dead at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, while at least 10 others died after being taken to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

More than a dozen firefighting units were deployed to douse the fire that broke out at the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall, said Fire Service and Civil Defense Director General Brig. Gen. Md. Main Uddin.

At least 75 people, including 42 who were unconscious, were rescued from the building, rescuers said.

Family members of a victim of a fire that broke out at a commercial complex wait outside a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday March 1, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Family members of a person stuck at a commercial complex reacts as firefighters try to rescue them from a fire in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday Feb. 29, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People watch as firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters rescue a woman from a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Family members of a victim in a fire that broke out at a commercial complex react in a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, March 1, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A firefighter carries a body of a victim from a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday March 1, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, March 1, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Locals help firefighters to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

University of Georgia students: United in grief, divided politically7h ago

Credit: AP

House, Senate both approve bill to delay partial government shutdown
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia House passes immigration enforcement bill after Athens killing
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Family of shooting victim announces lawsuit against RaceTrac near GSU
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Family of shooting victim announces lawsuit against RaceTrac near GSU
7h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Researchers say three companies own 11% of Atlanta’s rental houses
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

New Zealand tour operators told to pay $7.8 million in fines and reparations over...
10m ago
Judge holds veteran journalist Catherine Herridge in civil contempt for refusing to...
19m ago
Blizzard warning, avalanche watch as storm packing up to 10 feet of snow moves into...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

Fans trekking to Zoo Atlanta for a glimpse of last pandas in the U.S.
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant
15 things to do this weekend: barbecue and brunch festivals
13h ago