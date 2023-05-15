Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, prime minister says

Responding to comments from emergency officials that the building had no fire sprinklers, Hipkins said it was not currently a requirement of New Zealand's building code for older buildings to be retrofitted with sprinkler systems.

Pyatt, the fire chief, said his thoughts were with the families of those who had perished and with the crews who had rescued those they could and tried to rescue those they couldn’t.

“This is our worst nightmare," Pyatt said. “It doesn’t get worse than this.”

Police said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said city officials were helping about 50 people who escaped the fire and were at an emergency center the council set up at a local running track that had showers and other facilities.

He said a number of elderly people had escaped the building with only the pajamas they were wearing.

“A lot are clearly shaken and bewildered about what happened,” he said.

The hostel provided a combination of short-term and long-term rentals, MacLean said. He didn't have all the details, he said, but he believed it was used by various government agencies to provide clients with needed accommodation.

Health authorities said two people who were in the building were being treated at hospitals and both were in a stable condition. Three others had been treated and discharged, while a sixth patient had chosen to leave before getting treatment.

Loafers Lodge advertises itself as an affordable place for people to stay while they are in the capital, whether on business or needing to visit the nearby Wellington Hospital. It has 92 rooms and promotes them as being available long term.