X

Fire at New Zealand hostel kills at least 6 people, prime minister says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By NICK PERRY, Associated Press
Updated 1 minute ago
New Zealand's prime minister says an overnight fire at a four-story hostel in New Zealand’s capital has killed at least six people

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A fire ripped through a hostel in New Zealand’s capital overnight, killing at least six people and forcing others to flee the four-story building in their pajamas in what a fire chief on Tuesday called his “worst nightmare.”

Fifty-two people in the Loafers Lodge hostel in Wellington had been accounted for, but firefighters were still looking for others, said Wellington Fire and Emergency District Manager Nick Pyatt. He said they were called to the hostel at about 12:30 a.m.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told the AM morning news program that he understood that six people were confirmed dead and the number of fatalities would likely rise. Police said they did not have an exact count of the number of dead, although they believe the total number of fatalities was less than 10.

Hipkins said the building was not currently safe for police to enter and it could take authorities some time to confirm the number of dead.

“It is an absolute tragedy. It is a horrific situation,” the prime minister told reporters. “In the fullness of time, of course, there will be a number of investigations about what has happened and why it happened. But for now, the focus clearly has to be on dealing with the situation.”

Responding to comments from emergency officials that the building had no fire sprinklers, Hipkins said it was not currently a requirement of New Zealand's building code for older buildings to be retrofitted with sprinkler systems.

Pyatt, the fire chief, said his thoughts were with the families of those who had perished and with the crews who had rescued those they could and tried to rescue those they couldn’t.

“This is our worst nightmare," Pyatt said. “It doesn’t get worse than this.”

Police said the cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said city officials were helping about 50 people who escaped the fire and were at an emergency center the council set up at a local running track that had showers and other facilities.

He said a number of elderly people had escaped the building with only the pajamas they were wearing.

“A lot are clearly shaken and bewildered about what happened,” he said.

The hostel provided a combination of short-term and long-term rentals, MacLean said. He didn't have all the details, he said, but he believed it was used by various government agencies to provide clients with needed accommodation.

Health authorities said two people who were in the building were being treated at hospitals and both were in a stable condition. Three others had been treated and discharged, while a sixth patient had chosen to leave before getting treatment.

Loafers Lodge advertises itself as an affordable place for people to stay while they are in the capital, whether on business or needing to visit the nearby Wellington Hospital. It has 92 rooms and promotes them as being available long term.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Fulton DA urges judge to reject Trump’s attempt to gut inquiry1h ago

Credit: GBI

9 plead guilty in abduction, brutal killing of rideshare driver in NW Georgia
16m ago

Credit: Family photo

‘We have nothing.’ Truck filled with family’s belongings stolen in Gwinnett
4h ago

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill appears to take private plane to prison
4h ago

Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill appears to take private plane to prison
4h ago

Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Hundreds opposed to training center amass at Atlanta City Hall
5h ago
The Latest
Woman sues Rudy Giuliani, saying he coerced her into sex, owes her $2 million in unpaid...
7m ago
US Virgin Islands says it can't find Elon Musk to serve a subpoena in Jeffrey Epstein...
10m ago
Trump claimed the Durham probe would uncover the 'crime of the century.' Here's what it...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

PHOTOS: Georgia college graduations 2023
How a young widow found solace in motherhood and social media positivity
Jamie Foxx’s daughter said he’s out of hospital and recuperating at home
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top