ajc logo
X

Fire at martial arts school in central China kills 18 people

National & World News
22 minutes ago
Authorities say a fire has swept through a martial arts school in central China and 18 people have been killed

BEIJING (AP) — A fire swept through a martial arts school in central China early Friday, killing 18 people and injuring 16, authorities said.

The fire has been extinguished, and police have detained the person in charge of the school.

Henan provincial and Shangqiu city authorities have gone to the scene to start an investigation. Authorities have yet to release details on the victims.

Four people were severely injured and 12 have light injuries, according to the short statement from authorities in the city of Shangqiu, which oversees Zhecheng county in Henan, where the fire occurred.

In Other News
1
Lava streams from crater as Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts
2
House GOP leader to meet with Capitol officer hurt on Jan. 6
3
Kiermaier ends combined no-hit bid, Rays top Red Sox 1-0
4
Affidavit: FBI feared Pennsylvania would seize fabled gold
5
GOP-led Arizona Legislature OK's $1.9B income tax cut
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top